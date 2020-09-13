IPL 2020 | Pravin Tambe roped in by KKR to be part of coaching staff, confirms Venky Mysore

After becoming ineligible to represent KKR in the IPL, the KKR's CEO Venky Mysore confirmed that Pravin Tambe would be part of their coaching staff in the 13th edition of IPL. Venky also credited the bowler’s energy levels, calling him a ‘revelation’ for the enthusiasm he brings to the setup.

At the age of 48, Pravin Tambe became the oldest player to be bought in an IPL auction, as KKR swooped in for the leg-spinner for the base price of Rs 20 lakhs. However, given that the wrist-spinner was part of the Northern Warriors in the T10 league, it prevented him from playing in the IPL. Following that decision, Tambe was signed by Trinbago Knight Riders for the 2020 edition of the CPL, where he became an instant hit.

Following his top-show in the tournament, KKR’s CEO Venky Mysore confirmed that the franchise have roped in the leg-spinner to be part of their coaching staff for the upcoming season. Tambe now would be a member of the newly refreshed KKR’s coaching staff, under the head coach Brendon McCullum.

"On popular demand, it was decided that he should come and join just here and be part of the set-up and help the team. Some of the enthusiasm he brings is unbelievable,” Venky Mysore said on an Instagram live.

"In these conditions, in practice, to be able to give some quality spin, a bowling option for the batsmen to face again. Just his infectious enthusiasm. We are really excited he is going to be part of the set-up. In fact, he is coming with coach McCullum. I am sure he will come and increase energy levels," he added.

Mysore further went on to heap praises on the veteran, admitting that Tambe is a ‘revelation’ at the age of 48. He also credited his enthusiasm, which he believes is one of the reasons for the players wanting him on board.

"Pravin Tambe has been a revelation, again. For some like Tambe, at his age and this stage of his career, using the word revelation is a bit strange. But every time he gets on the field, even when he doesn't, when he is not playing, he is the first out, running with drinks, saying something, coming to the boundary line, dropping off drinks and having a word of encouragement.”

"TKR boys absolutely loved him because of his positivity, nature and enthusiasm. As the coaches were saying, he's the first one who will get on the field, do his sprints run and put some of the youngsters a little bit to shame."