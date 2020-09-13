IPL 2020 | Mohammad Nabi is the most underrated player in T20 cricket, reckons Gautam Gambhir

Gautam Gambhir has reckoned that the Afghanistan all-rounder Mohammad Nabi is the most underrated player in T20 cricket, despite good numbers. He added that Nabi’s stats are comparable to that of world-class T20 stars and will be impactful for any franchise where he gets the opportunity.

There is a different league of players who do not make a splash on the scoreboard but are always there making crucial contributions in the wins of their respective teams. Franchise team managements are on a constant look-out for such talent for their sides because these players are an important cog in the team’s wheel providing balance to the side. Even in the Indian Premier League, there is no dearth of such players who have become an important part of their franchises, despite not being in the leading wicket-takers and run-scorers charts.

However, according to former India batsman Gautam Gambhir, Afghanistan all-rounder Mohammad Nabi is one player who often gets neglected by teams despite impressive performances. Gambhir named Nabi, who had a successful CPL scoring 156 runs and taking 12 wickets for St Lucia Zouks, the most underrated player in T20 cricket.

“According to me, he is the most underrated player in T20 cricket. You talk about Kieron Pollard, AB de Villiers, Rashid Khan, or David Warner but if you see his contribution, he is a brilliant fielder, gives you four overs with the ball, bowls in the first 6 overs, bats at No.5 or No.6, and can play the big shots,” Gambhir said on Star Sports show Cricket Connected.

“We talk about Andre Russell as a quality all-rounder but Mohammad Nabi probably may not be in that category but he is not that far behind. Because he comes from Afghanistan, who do not play that much cricket, so people do not rate him that much,” he added

Gambhir also pointed out that in the IPL, the off-spinner does not get many opportunities due to the presence of David Warner, Jonny Bairstow, Rashid Khan, and Kane Williamson in the SRH squad. He insisted that if Nabi played for 14 matches then everyone will come to know of his impact.

“He is also in a franchise where you play David Warner, Jonny Bairstow, Rashid Khan, and Kane Williamson, so he does not get that many opportunities. If Mohammad Nabi was in some other franchise, he would have played all the 14 matches in the IPL. And if you play him in all the 14 matches of the IPL, you will come to know his impact,” said Gambhir.