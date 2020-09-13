IPL 2020 | CSK have enough spinners to replace Harbhajan Singh, opines Ajit Agarkar

Ajit Agarkar has opined that CSK won’t be missing the services of 40-year-old Harbhajan Singh as dearly due to the availability of plenty of good spin options. Agarkar also stated that the franchise would be hoping of the conditions favouring the spinners, with three quality spinners in the bench.

After the loss of Suresh Raina, who pulled out of the tournament, owing to personal reasons, CSK were dealt with another blow when off-spinner Harbhajan Singh joined the southpaw in pulling out of the tournament. With the tournament scheduled to start in a week’s time, the franchise has not yet roped in a replacement for the veteran, who was an integral part of the playing XI.

While a lot of critics are calling for an able replacement, Ajit Agarkar opined that CSK have an able stock of spinners, who would walk into the playing XI to replace the 40-year-old spinner.

“Well, we have seen when they went to the auction, they already had enough spin. You’ve seen in Chennai when they play, they rely so much on spin because of the conditions,” Agarkar said on the Cricket Connected Show on Star Sports, reported Hindustan Times.

“Harbhajan Singh, obviously, that kind of experience, the quality that you lose, it is going to be a loss, but I think CSK have a lot more cover in that department at least as far as spin is concerned.”

The former Indian pacer named the likes of Imran Tahir, Piyush Chawla and Mitchell Santner as the ones who could easily replace the experienced off-spinner. However, at the same time, Agarkar admitted that the franchise would be praying to gods that the conditions favour their style of bowling ahead of the season opener on September 19.

“They have got Piyush Chawla as well that they have brought in. This year they have got Tahir, Santner, so they have got enough spin and they will be hoping that the conditions are in their favour what they get in Chennai, which is a little bit of turn, then those spinners come into play,” Agarkar said.