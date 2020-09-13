IPL 2020 | Coaching is tough like playing cricket, many want to compete for that spot, opines Simon Katich

RCB's head coach Simon Katich has compared coaching to playing cricket as he believes many people are vying hard for a limited number of spots in the job. He also added that as a coach, you are always trying to get the best out of all the players and you can't help but worry for the whole squad.

Former Australian Test opener Simon Katich, who has been roped in by the ever failing RCB as the head coach to turn around their fortunes in the lucrative league believes that the role of coaching is pretty similar to playing cricket in the sense that there are limited spots with many people trying hard to seal your spot.

The 45-year-old also opened up on his coaching mantra citing that it's a job that requires the man in command to trust and support their players so that they remain self-sufficient as ultimately its players in the middle of the action.

"Coaching can be tough, there are a lot of guys who want to do it and there are limited spots. In a way, it is not that dissimilar when you are playing. When you are playing, there are a lot of guys who want to play at your spot and coaching is not that different really. When you are coaching, you are worried for the whole squad and you want to get the best out of everyone.

"Coaching is about trusting the players and allowing them to make their own decisions. When I was a player, I always tried to be self-sufficient and if coaches and mentors can help you do that, that's great. Ultimately you are out there on your own as a player," Katich said in a video posted on the official Twitter handle of RCB, reported TOI.

Notably, the southpaw has been part of the KKR side in the capacity of an assistant coach, where he led them a fifth-place finish before moving to RCB ahead of the 2020 season.

"It happened back in 2016. An opportunity came during that phase only to be an assistant coach with KKR for the 2016 season. It happened by chance, I did not plan on going into the IPL as a coach. The opportunity was great to feature in such a competition. I was fortunate enough to play the IPL in the first couple of seasons back when it started."

The IPL 2020 will be played from September 19 to November 10 in the UAE across three venues -- Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah starting from September 19 with MI locking horns with CSK.