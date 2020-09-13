ENG vs AUS | 2nd ODI in Manchester - Statistical Preview
Today at 1:08 PM
Having lost the opening match, England will look to deny Australia an unassailable lead in the second ODI, staging a comeback in the three-match series. While Australia will bank on Aaron Finch for explosives upfront, England will want Jonny Bairstow and Sam Billings to continue their good form.
Form Guide
England: L L W W W
Australia: W L L L L
Key Batsmen
England - Aaron Finch
Having scored 1253 runs against England in 27 matches @50.12, Aaron Finch's numbers against England speak for themselves when it comes to white-ball cricket. He scored 125 runs @41.67 in the recently-concluded three-match T20I as well, justifying his 50+ average against the England team. He was castled by Jofra Archer in the first match but given his recent form and overall record against the English team, Fun88 picks him as the most likely contender to lead the team from the front.
Australia - Jonny Bairstow
After struggling in the T20I series, Bairstow seems to have come to his own in the first ODI against the visitors, scoring 84 runs off 107 balls. His strokeplay against the stellar bowling lineup of Australia was mesmerizing to watch, playing shots all around the park. The English man fell short to take his team home in the first match as he threw his wicket away on the bowling of Adam Zampa. Looking to take his team over the rope in the second ODI, Fun88 predicts that Bairstow will be the most dangerous man from the English batting lineup.
Key Bowlers
England - Adil Rashid
Right from the T20I series, he has been in good form, picking up 6 wickets in three-match series that England won. In the first ODI as well, Rashid made Australian batsmen uncomfortable with his wrist spinners. He picked up 2 wickets at an economy of 5.50, justifying the decision of England management to retain him for the ODI series. Also, the Australian batsmen haven’t looked quite comfortable against the huge turning googlies from the leg-spinner, making him the most threatening bowler from the perspective of Aussie batsmen.
Australia - Adam Zampa
Australia too has a consistent leg-spinner of its own to counter the effect of Adil Rashid. Zampa was the pick of the bowlers in the first match, scalping 4 wickets at an economy of 5.50. His overall ODI record backs him quite nicely as well, picking 79 wickets in 56 ODI matches. He has been a crucial cog in the Australian wheel in the recent past as he has a knack to take wickets at important junctures. Hence, he will be the bowler that is most likely to enjoy a good match against England.
Although the England team outdid their visitors in the T20I series, the Australian team has made a solid comeback in the limited-overs tour by winning the opening match, after a consolatory victory in the last T20I. The Aussies have gotten their act together after a scratchy start, which makes Fun88 pick them as the favorites to take an unassailable lead in the series.
Predicted XI
England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (C), Jos Buttler (wk), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Sam Curran, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.
Australia:David Warner, Aaron Finch (C), Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.
Venue: Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester.
When to Watch: 5:30 PM IST.
Where to Watch: Sony SIX and Sony LIV.
Cricket FootBall Kabaddi
Basketball Hockey
SportsCafe
- Aaron Finch
- Adil Rashid
- Adam Zampa
- Jonny Bairstow
- England Vs Australia
- Australia Cricket Team
- England Cricket Team
Asia's Most Trusted Betting Site