ENG vs AUS | 2nd ODI in Manchester - Statistical Preview

After struggling in the T20I series, Bairstow seems to have come to his own in the first ODI against the visitors, scoring 84 runs off 107 balls. His strokeplay against the stellar bowling lineup of Australia was mesmerizing to watch, playing shots all around the park. The English man fell short to take his team home in the first match as he threw his wicket away on the bowling of Adam Zampa. Looking to take his team over the rope in the second ODI, Fun88 predicts that Bairstow will be the most dangerous man from the English batting lineup.