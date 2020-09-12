Still waiting for BCCI’s confirmation on Yuvraj Singh’s comeback, reveals Punit Bali

On Friday, PCA’s secretary Punit Bali has revealed that the all-rounder Yuvraj Singh must wait for BCCI’s confirmation despite expressing to reverse his retirement decision. Earlier this week, the all-rounder admitted that he is looking forward to playing domestic cricket for Punjab this season.

One of India’s heroes in the 2011 World Cup, Yuvraj Singh announced his retirement in 2019 from all formats of cricket before becoming eligible to play in the Global Canada T20 league. However, in a stunning fashion, the all-rounder earlier in the week wrote a letter to the BCCI in a bid to reverse his decision and take up the field once again in the country.

Apparently one of the biggest reasons for the southpaw’s comeback is Punjab Cricket Association’s secretary Punit Bali, who approached the 38-year-old with an offer to come back to domestic cricket in a bid to help Punjab cricket. Bali revealed that while the PCA has accepted his decision, the cricket association is still waiting for a nod from the BCCI.

"The confirmation hasn't come. The PCA has accepted his comeback. But we are waiting for communication from the BCCI," Bali told IANS on Friday, reported TOI.

Bali, earlier in an interview, admitted that Yuvraj is the right choice to mentor the likes of Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Prabh Simran Singh, and Anmolpreet Singh, who have all shown their talent on the domestic circuit. While the likes of Gill and Sharma have taken it to the next level, with their performances in the IPL, Anmolpreet and Prabh Simran are not too far away from showcasing their skills.

"We want him in the team and the way he mentored four young boys Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Prabh Simran Singh, and Anmolpreet Singh was exceptional. I told him that please give at least one more year of your life to Punjab cricket," he said, reported Economic Times.