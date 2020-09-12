Sachin Tendulkar's name is used unnecessarily to put pressure, asserts Lalchand Rajput

Chairman of the CIC, Lalchand Rajput has warned members of the Mumbai Cricket Association to not throw around the name of Sachin Tendulkar unnecessarily to get the work done. He explained that there is no confusion between the CEO and secretary and the convenor will only convene the meeting.

Indian icon Sachin Tendulkar has quite an influence over the cricketing matters in Mumbai. Given his stature, his words cannot be ignored by anyone as his recommendations carry a certain weight with it. However, some officials have been misusing his name to get their own work done, which has angered the Chairman of the Cricket Improvement Committee (CIC), Lalchand Rajput.

Lalchand Rajput warned Apex Council members of the Mumbai Cricket Association to not misuse the name of Tendulkar. Rajput alleged that Tendulkar’s name was misused by some members to throw their weight around in the appointment of coaches, selectors, trainers, and physiotherapists for Mumbai state teams across age-groups.

“We respect Sachin Tendulkar but his name is used unnecessary everywhere to put pressure that Sachin has recommended X, Y, and Z. If Sachin has to make any recommendations he can directly talk to the President and CIC as we all know him very well. Tendulkar is an icon we respect him and I am sure if he has any suggestions, he has every right to let put his views across to us,” Rajput wrote in his email, marked to the MCA president Vijay Patil and other office-bearers, reported TOI.

Recently, the MCA had sought applications for the jobs to coach its senior men, senior women, under-23 men, and boys in under-19, under-16, and under-14 and under-19 girls team. Salil Ankola was the lone former India player to have applied for the job to coach the Mumbai Ranji Trophy. Rajesh Pawar, Amit Pagnis, Wilkin Mota, and Sulakshan Kulkarni were among the 24 candidates who were interviewed on September 9 by the Mumbai Cricket Association for a range of coaching jobs across age-groups.

Previously, Apex Council member Amit Dani had suggested that CIC should check the credibility of the selected persons with MCA before making the names public. However, Rajput did not like this and asserted that there is no misunderstanding and convenor will only convene the meeting.

“There was no misunderstanding between the secretary and the CEO as I spoke to both of them and said we are taking the interviews of the candidates now. That the meeting has to be convened by the convenor. He should know the facts before he speaks," Rajput added.