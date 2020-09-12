IPL 2020 | Wickets in UAE will suit my kind of bowling and batting, proclaims Nathan Coulter-Nile

Mumbai’s new recruit, Nathan Coulter-Nile opened up and proclaimed that the conditions in the UAE will suit his style of bowling and batting, over other conditions. The Australian all-rounder also stated that his varied skill set, including bowling in the death overs, will push his selection.

When Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings were caught in a tussle at the Auction table for the Australian all-rounder Nathan Coulter-Nile, none could actually believe their eyes. Coulter-Nile, who last played in the tournament for the Kolkata Knight Riders in the 2017 edition, where he picked up 15 wickets, at an average of 15.20 was in the middle of a bidding war between the two franchises, for the exact reason - his ability to bowl anywhere in the innings.

For the national team, Coulter-Nile has threaded from being an opening bowler to becoming a vital cog during the backend of the innings, where the team has to restrict the opposition or defend a total. Rightly so, his variations, be in terms of his slower deliveries or his cross-seamed ones have always found a wicket out of nowhere. Ahead of the 2020 edition, the Australian believes that wickets in the Middle East will suit his playing style.

"I like these wickets. I like the subcontinental (conditions) UAE, India especially. The wickets there really suit my bowling and really trust my skills and hopefully, I'll have a bit of success," said Coulter-Nile in a video posted on the Mumbai Indians twitter handle, reported TOI.

However, for the all-rounder, his selection couldn’t have come at a wrong time for the franchise, who already possess the likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult and Mitchell McCleneghan, which would put his place in a spot of bother. Despite that, Coulter-Nile is confident that he can pull off a 2019-World Cup like heroics for the franchise.

"Mumbai has got a world-class bowling line up. So I think firstly I will just try to find my way into the team. Find my role, maybe bowling upfront, through the death or in the middle. One of my strengths is I can bowl anywhere."

"Also maybe do a little bit of batting behind the likes of Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, and Hardik Pandya. So I think that will be my role, versatility with the ball, and hopefully clear the fences with the bat," he added.