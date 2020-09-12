IPL 2020 | Sunil Narine will be most difficult for others to play and handle, opines David Hussey

Rating Sunil Narine as the best T20 bowler in the world, former Australian batsman David Hussey has opined that Narine will be at his best in this edition of IPL. He added that Narine will be the go-to man to win matches with his bowling for KKR and they are fortunate to have him in their team.

West Indian star Sunil Narine is KKR’s highest wicket-taker in the IPL with 122 wickets in 110 matches. The mystery spinner, who has come along after making his debut in 2012, has settled into an all-rounder’s role in KKR since the last couple of seasons. He has opened the batting since 2018 and gets KKR off to a flier. Narine was out of the Trinbago Knight Riders playing XI in the fag end of the CPL 2020, but he is expected to play full IPL 2020 for KKR.

Former Australia batsman and Kolkata Knight Riders mentor David Hussey rated Narine as ‘arguably the best spinner’ in T20 cricket. He reckoned that Narine will be at his best in this edition of IPL, with the off-spinner having a modified bowling action.

“Narine arguably is the best T20 bowler in the world. In any conditions, he is one of the best players to have. Fortunately, he is at KKR, and he’ll be at his most difficult self to play and handle,” Hussey told PTI.

Narine has been with KKR since the 2012 season when he was instrumental in the team winning its first IPL, a feat the franchise repeated in 2014. Last season, the West Indian mystery spinner bagged 10 wickets at an average of 34.70. Despite sub-par performance last season, Hussey asserted that he will be KKR’s go-to man in crunch situations.

“He will be one of the bowlers captain DK will throw the ball to whenever the opposition has the momentum. I’m sure Sunil Narine will win more often than not, those close battles,” Hussey said.