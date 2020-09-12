IPL 2020 | RR keen to provide sponsorship for UAE’s junior women’s cricketers, confirms Ranjit Barthakur

Ranjit Barthakur has confirmed that the Rajasthan Royals have been keenly working with Dubai Sports Council to provide sponsorship for six of UAE’s top junior women’s cricketers. He also admitted that the franchise is keen on nurturing women’s cricket in UAE, which he believes is critical.

While the Royals have always stayed true to their motto, of working with players from the grassroots, this season, the franchise has taken more steps to affirm the same. Ahead of the 2020 edition of the IPL, RR’s chairman Ranjit Barthakur confirmed that the 2008 IPL winners are keen to provide sponsorship for UAE’s junior women’s cricketers on a yearly basis for specialised training.

“We want Dubai to be the centre of excellence for children’s cricket and women’s cricket, and we have offered — from the Royal Academy at the Rajasthan Royals — to sponsor, every year, six female players below the age of 18 to train in India,” Barthakur said.

He also visited the Dubai Sports Council, expressing his keenness to work with DSC, to keep women’s cricket in the country afloat. Barthakur also thanked the UAE government for being a wonderful host for the IPL, with the tournament starting on September 19.

“I would like to thank the UAE and Dubai government, for being such wonderful and gracious hosts. We thank them for hosting IPL which is one of the most important sports events in India and in world cricket, and a source of pride for India as a country,” Barthakur said.

He also affirmed that nurturing of women’s cricket in the Middle East is extremely critical and thanked the efforts from DSC to aid him for the support.

“We are really keen to work with the council, especially on the women’s cricket side. The nurturing of women’s cricket is critical and there can be nobody better than Dubai Sports Council to encourage women’s cricket,” he said.