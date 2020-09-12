IPL 2020 | Kolkata Knight Riders sign Ali Khan as replacement for Harry Gurney

Today at 12:37 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have signed 29-year-old right-arm quick Ali Khan as the injury replacement for Harry Gurney, who they retained ahead of the IPL 2020 auction. Khan, who was a part of the CPL 2020-winning Trinbago Knight Riders side, will become the first American to feature in the IPL.
In what comes as exciting news for Kolkata Knight Riders fans across the world, the franchise have signed the United States America’s tearaway Ali Khan as the official injury replacement for England’s Harry Gurney. The left-arm pacer, Gurney, sustained a shoulder injury in August, due to which he confirmed that he was going to miss both the Vitality Blast and subsequently the IPL. Should Khan feature in the 2020 edition of the IPL, he will become the first-ever American to have participated in the tournament.
Khan, a right-arm quick known for express pace and exquisite reverse-swing, represented the title-winning Trinbago Knight Riders side in CPL 2020 and picked 8 wickets for the champions in 8 games at an impressive economy rate of 7.43. Khan played in the final against St Lucia Zouks and returned figures of 2/25 and also picked the all-important wicket of danger-man Rakheem Cornwall.
An added advantage of KKR signing Khan as Gurney’s replacement will be the fact that head coach Brendon McCullum will be familiar with the speedster, having also worked with him in TKR, where they won the title together.
