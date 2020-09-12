IPL 2020 | Kolkata Knight Riders sign Ali Khan as replacement for Harry Gurney

In what comes as exciting news for Kolkata Knight Riders fans across the world, the franchise have signed the United States America’s tearaway Ali Khan as the official injury replacement for England’s Harry Gurney. The left-arm pacer, Gurney, sustained a shoulder injury in August, due to which he confirmed that he was going to miss both the Vitality Blast and subsequently the IPL. Should Khan feature in the 2020 edition of the IPL, he will become the first-ever American to have participated in the tournament.