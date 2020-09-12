IPL 2020 | IPL helps domestic cricketers develop their mindset, claims Sandeep Warrier

KKR pacer Sandeep Warrier has claimed that IPL helps domestic cricketers develop their mindset as they play a higher level of cricket with international stars. He added that IPL helps players in figuring out their game and executing their skills with full confidence even when they are not certain.

Sandeep Warrier has 186 First-Class wickets in 57 matches. He was one of the main reasons for Kerala to reach the semifinals for the first time in the Ranji Trophy history in 2019, picking up 44 wickets from 10 matches. On the back of his brilliant performances, Warrier was picked by the KKR think-tank as a replacement for Kamlesh Nagarkoti during the 2019 season.

He played just three matches for the side in the 2019 edition, managing to take two wickets. However, the KKR lineup decided to retain the pacer for the 2020 edition of the tournament. KKR's pacer has claimed that the Indian Premier League helps in providing the Indian domestic players with the much-needed exposure to execute their skills better in crunch situations.

"The main thing that we learn from each of them is how they treat the game. The way our Indian international players like Dinesh Karthik, Robin Uthappa or Shubman Gill prepare and treat the game, it's way different from what we see in domestic cricket. So, I think it's just the mindset that you can get from IPL or by playing a level higher than domestic cricket," Warrier as quoted by the official website of KKR.

"That's all. Basically, it's figuring out how confident they are in executing their skills. If you are a domestic player, you may just hold yourself back and not be sure what you are doing. But one level up, even though they are not 100 percent sure, they will just go and execute it. This is the main difference I found," he added.

Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings will lock horns in the IPL 2020 opener on September 19 in Abu Dhabi. KKR will face Mumbai Indians in their opening match of the tournament on September 23.