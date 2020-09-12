IPL 2020 | Batting down the order helped me grow as batsman, reckons Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill has reckoned that batting down the order was a game-changing experience for him as he helped him grow as a batsman and look at the game from different angles. He revealed that his role will be the same as last year for KKR, opening the innings for them in the fag end of the tournament.

Talented India batsman Shubman Gill has been one of the most exciting young batsmen to follow around in the domestic circuit, already being called the upcoming star of the Indian batting lineup. Having done quite decent in IPL for KKR in the 2018 and 2019 edition of IPL, he has proved his mettle in the shortest format of the game as well. However, in his initial days with the franchise, he did not get much opportunity to bat up the order as the team was packed.

Despite not batting on his usual position of number three, he scored runs at an average of above 30, cementing his place in the team and then, later, got promoted to open the innings. The right-hander, who was slotted in the middle order in IPL 2018 and in the first part of IPL 2019, reckoned that it helped him learn different aspects of the game.

“It was a game-changing experience for me because I’ve never batted that [low] down the order. It really helped me grow as a batsman if I look at it that way, because it helped me look at the game from different angles and understand different aspects of the game,” Gill told ESPNcricinfo.

Gill, who has previously opened the batting for KKR and achieved great results, revealed that his role will be to guide the innings till the end and help big hitters like Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell, and captain Dinesh Karthik bat around him.

“My role will be the same as what I did at the end of last season when I was opening... To guide the whole innings till the end. That would be my role if I open and neither will it change if I open with a conventional batsman or a [pinch-hitter like] Narine. I don’t think [being the senior opener] will really change my batting mindset, “ he added.

KKR’s new head coach Brendon McCullum has already made it clear that Gill will be a part of the franchise’s leadership group this year. Reacting on the same, Gill added that he will be the voice of the youngsters.

“It feels good to be a part of the leadership group. Having said that, I think my responsibility would be to the voice of the people who have just come in. The youngsters who have just come in will be feeling shy and conservative. My responsibility would be to be their voice and to help them go about their things.”