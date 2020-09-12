IPL 2020 | 68 vs Mumbai in 2018 my best ever IPL performance, claims Dwayne Bravo

Today at 8:28 PM
CSK all-rounder Dwayne Bravo has stated that he rates his 68 against Mumbai Indians in 2018, which came in CSK’s first match after a two-year-ban, as his best ever IPL performance. Bravo, who is coming on the back of a CPL win, also revealed that he will debut a ‘new slower ball’ in IPL 2020.
Ever since arriving at the Chennai Super Kings franchise in 2011, Dwayne Bravo has had an almost-unmatched impact in the side. The all-rounder is considered to be one of the greatest of all time in the format, Bravo, at CSK, has taken over 10 wickets in six different seasons, won the purple cap in 2013 and has also been a part of two title-winning teams.
But despite having weaved his magic with the ball, Bravo’s most memorable performance for the franchise came with the bat, in 2018, when he helped MS Dhoni’s Yellow Army win their first game post the club’s two-year ban. With CSK 118-8 chasing 166 against defending champions Mumbai Indians, Bravo, against all odds, scored an extraordinary 30-ball 68 to help his side to what turned out to be the first win of a title-winning campaign.
Speaking in a video posted by ESPN Cricinfo, the 36-year-old Trinidadian revealed that he considers that knock his best ever performance in the IPL.
“67 (68) against Mumbai Indians in CSK’s first game in the IPL after the two-year-ban,” said Bravo in the video, on being asked what he considers his best ever IPL performance.
Bravo, in the video, also spoke about a host of other things. A former Mumbai Indians man himself, the all-rounder said that he was itching to come up against his former side this season. More importantly, the 36-year-old revealed that he was planning to debut a ‘brand new slower-ball’ sometime this season, which will be played in UAE.
Cricket FootBall Kabaddi
Basketball Hockey
SportsCafe
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.