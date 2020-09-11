Twitter reacts to Jofra Archer's sheepish 'last laugh' after hitting for consecutive sixes

Jofra Archer had a brilliant spell of fast bowling in the first ODI in Manchester as he scalped three wickets but what grabbed everyone's eyeballs was his epic celebration after dismissing Cummins. Maxwell had looked set to help Aussies cross 300 with his hitting but Archer had the 'last laugh'.

You just give the white ball to Jofra Archer and he aces it like a man, who knows the tricks and trades of the art like none else. Archer is a package that teams dream to have, no wonder why England fast-tracked him to international cricket last year, and he responded like a born star, delivering the knockout punches in the 2019 World Cup.

After making a great start to the day by bulldozing Warner with a peach early on, Glenn Maxwell threatened to destroy Archer when he returned back to bowl in the business end of the Aussie inning. At one end was a well-set Maxwell ticking off with ease, at other was Jofra, who had a great first spell. It promised to be a mouth-watering clash between two white-ball geniuses at their zenith.

Maxwell plundered the first two balls of the 44th over for back-to-back sixes and looked scary to bowl. But, Jofra had some other plans as he showed Maxwell that he is neither Broad nor is Maxwell any Yuvraj, and fooled him with a fox-esque slower ball on third delivery that Maxwell chopped back on to his stumps, trying to be over-ambitious and hit another six against an excellent Archer.

After that the 25-year-old put up a slower ball exhibition and struck again in the 46th over, this time accounting for Cummins. But after dismissing Cummins, came the moment of the innings when Archer had a sheepish smile of a conman, who had just pulled off a heist against an opponent, who tried doing something he was always destined to fail. At the end, Emgland restricted Australia to a total of 294 runs.

Two Huge sixes By Glenn Maxwell

Jofra Archer wins that little contest

GOOD COMEBACK! 🔥🔥



After seeing the first two balls of the over disappear for six, Archer gets Maxwell with a slower ball.#ENGvAUS #ENGvsAUS #Maxwell #Archer

pic.twitter.com/fCGovl7Pvi — SportsCafe (@IndiaSportscafe) September 11, 2020

Just look at Archer's expressions after he got Cummins out

Jofra Archer recovers well from being hit for back-to-back sixes

6️⃣, 6️⃣ and out!



Maxwell goes on the charge against Jofra Archer, then drags onto his stumps!



He departs for 77, Australia 249/6https://t.co/C7Nu3aGse2 | #ENGvAUS pic.twitter.com/bSVf1qIRyp — Debojit Nath (@Deb22dn) September 11, 2020

Jofra Archer is proper funny after he bowls. Always laughing. #ENGvAUS — George (@GDB1993) September 11, 2020

HAhahahaha

Jofra Archer's Expressions SUCKS , feels like beating him with the bat — ANKIT (@Ankitaker2) September 11, 2020