 user tracker image
sport iconCricket

    More Options

    Twitter reacts to Jofra Archer's sheepish 'last laugh' after hitting for consecutive sixes

    no photo
    camera iconcamera icon|

    Jofra celebrating with his teammates

    ICC

    Twitter reacts to Jofra Archer's sheepish 'last laugh' after hitting for consecutive sixes

    no photo

    SportsCafe Desk

    Yesterday at 10:50 PM

    Jofra Archer had a brilliant spell of fast bowling in the first ODI in Manchester as he scalped three wickets but what grabbed everyone's eyeballs was his epic celebration after dismissing Cummins. Maxwell had looked set to help Aussies cross 300 with his hitting but Archer had the 'last laugh'.

    You just give the white ball to Jofra Archer and he aces it like a man, who knows the tricks and trades of the art like none else. Archer is a package that teams dream to have, no wonder why England fast-tracked him to international cricket last year, and he responded like a born star, delivering the knockout punches in the 2019 World Cup.

    After making a great start to the day by bulldozing Warner with a peach early on, Glenn Maxwell threatened to destroy Archer when he returned back to bowl in the business end of the Aussie inning. At one end was a well-set Maxwell ticking off with ease, at other was Jofra, who had a great first spell. It promised to be a mouth-watering clash between two white-ball geniuses at their zenith.

    Maxwell plundered the first two balls of the 44th over for back-to-back sixes and looked scary to bowl. But, Jofra had some other plans as he showed Maxwell that he is neither Broad nor is Maxwell any Yuvraj, and fooled him with a fox-esque slower ball on third delivery that Maxwell chopped back on to his stumps, trying to be over-ambitious and hit another six against an excellent Archer.

    After that the 25-year-old put up a slower ball exhibition and struck again in the 46th over, this time accounting for Cummins. But after dismissing Cummins, came the moment of the innings when Archer had a sheepish smile of a conman, who had just pulled off a heist against an opponent, who tried doing something he was always destined to fail. At the end, Emgland restricted Australia to a total of 294 runs.

    Two Huge sixes By Glenn Maxwell

    Jofra Archer wins that little contest

    Just look at Archer's expressions after he got Cummins out

    Jofra Archer recovers well from being hit for back-to-back sixes

    HAhahahaha

    Cricket FootBall Kabaddi

    Basketball Hockey

    SportsCafe

    SHOW COMMENTS drop down