IPL 2020 | Kuldeep Yadav won’t lack confidence this time around, insists David Hussey

David Hussey has clarified that Kuldeep Yadav won’t have any confidence issues going into the Indian Premier League this time as he believes that the Indian left-arm wrist spinner is at the top of his game. Last year, Kuldeep was dropped from KKR after picking just four wickets from nine matches.

The last edition of the Indian Premier League was one of the torrid seasons for the Uttar Pradesh bowler, Kuldeep Yadav, who claimed just four wickets in first nine games, yet logged an average of 71.50 and an economy rate of 8.66. That one game against RCB when Moeen Ali smashed him all around the park for fun and made him cry in the outfield, had a profound impact on him as a player, with good performances being far and few in between.

"I personally believe after the last eight-nine days of training camp, he's at the top of his game. He's fielding well, he is running well, he's covering the ground very well. And he's bowling has a nice rhythm, and with lots of revolutions on the ball," Hussey told PTI.

"Kuldeep is a very confident player. He knows what he can and can't do with the ball, he spins the ball both ways. He reads the game exceptionally well. I don't think he will have any confidence issues throughout the tournament and I do say that without putting too much pressure on him. I think he would be a very good consistent performer for the Kolkata Knight Riders."

After purchasing Pat Cummins for a record 15.5 crore price, KKR have strengthened their pace-bowling arsenal which already has the likes of Lockie Ferguson, Sandeep Warrier, Prasidh Krishna and Andre Russell among others. However, the former Aussie batter banks on Sunil Narine to be the differentiating factor for the Kolkata-based franchise.

"He will be one of the bowlers captain DK will throw the ball to whenever the opposition has the momentum. I'm sure Sunil Narine will win more often than not, those close battles. Narine arguably is the best T20 bowler in the world. In any conditions, he is one of the best players to have. Fortunately, he is at KKR, and he'll be at his most difficult self to play and handle," the former Aussie all-rounder said.