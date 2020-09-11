IPL 2020 | Have realised that I need to 'modify' my game to get a better rhythm, feels K Gowtham

Kings XI Punjab all-rounder K Gowtham has stated that he has come to understand the importance of modifying his game to get a better rhythm for which patience is paramount. He has also heaped praise on Anil Kumble and said one can always learn something new from the former Indian skipper everyday.

After warming the bench for Mumbai Indians and turning the table for Rajasthan Royals, K Gowtham became a household name in Indian cricket thanks to his explosive power-hitting and ability to chip in with wickets every now and then. Even though he had a woeful IPL last season, in which he scored just 18 runs and picked up a solitary wicket, Kings XI Punjab traded Ankit Rajpoot for the Karnataka all-rounder, who was bought by the Royals at the 2018 auction for INR 6.2 crore. Gowtham is ready to repay the faith while adding that he modified his game quite a bit in order to be effective.

"During this time away from the sport, I worked on improving my patience and understanding my body better. I also analysed my game in the domestic season and realised I batted the same way across formats. I've grown to realise I need to modify my game to get a better rhythm,” Gowtham told Times of India.

"I believe my body is in better shape because I continued to work out with the limited resources available. The break did not change my rhythm. My body was a little rusty when I first started training and I found it a little difficult to swing my arm. But after a couple of overs, I was back to my old self."

Already having a stack of Karnataka players in the line-up, Gowtham’s addition was probably prompted by Kumble’s addition to the backroom staff. Recently, Kumble attributed that to his understanding with KL Rahul, who he has seen from the latter’s early days in Bengaluru, and naturally, Gowtham will be much better placed under the legendary Indian spinner.

"Anil sir is like a reputed institution where we can learn something new every day — on and off the field. He helps immensely in building mental strength as well. As a spinner, I couldn't have asked for me. It's not often that you get to pick the brain of a stalwart with over 950 wickets in international cricket.

"It is a feel-good factor to have so many of us from the state team playing for KXIP. It's a homely feeling. Also, it makes life on the field a little easier because we have played so much cricket together that we know each other's strengths and weaknesses," pointed out Gowtham.