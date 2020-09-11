IPL 2020 | Aaron Finch's addition gives us more depth in the batting department, feels Yuzvendra Chahal

Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal feels that Aaron Finch’s addition to Royal Challengers Bangalore is a great addition in the batting department and it makes them a stronger outfit going into the season. Chahal further added that his goal is to win the World Cup and don the white jersey for India.

The perennial bridesmaid in the Indian Premier League, Royal Challengers Bangalore have done an overhaul in the last auction and the addition of Mike Hesson to the backroom staff has resulted in the team looking to bolster their foreign reserves, which reflected in the auctions as well. One of the solid additions has to be Aussie white-ball skipper Aaron Finch, who is enjoying a great run of form for the Kangaroos and will open the batting for RCB, possibly alongside Parthiv Patel or Virat Kohli. Talking about the Australian, wrist-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal stated that Finch will add great depth in the batting line-up of the side.

"We have a very balanced side with some great additions to our team and certainly Aaron Finch's addition gives us more depth in the batting department," Chahal told ANI.

One of the most challenging aspects of this IPL is not only the competitive streak it offers, the fact that the players will have to stay within the bubble for close to three months. However, Chahal understands the importance of being disciplined during this time and stated that he is mentally prepared to be in the bubble till the situation gets back to normal. On being asked about his future aspirations, the Haryana player admitted that winning the World Cup for India and playing Test cricket are his ultimate aims.

"Yes, I'm mentally prepared to be in the bubble till the situation all over gets back to normal."

"Test cricket is the ultimate challenge for any player. The goal is to win the World Cup for India but my personal goal is representing India in Tests.”