West Premier opposes Perth hub as Adelaide to be India’s landing hub in Australia

Western Australia Premier Mark McGowan is not in favour of Australian and Indian players to land in Perth on their way back from England and Dubai, which means Adelaide might become the landing hub. The decision has also thrown a spanner in the works for the one-off Afghanistan Test.

Cricket Australia had designed Perth as the hub for the players on the way back from Australia's limited-overs tour of England and from the Indian Premier League in Dubai. The CA, after the BCCI’s insistence, had planned to let players practise during the quarantine period, but Western Australia is not in favour of the idea as they feel it's a 'high-risk' option given they will be returning from an 'overseas' location.

"We didn't think it was acceptable to have the team return from a high-risk overseas location and then take part in normal training activities outside of quarantine, before flying out to another state to play games,” Western Australia Premier Mark McGowan was quoted as saying by Sydney Morning Herald.

"There were just too many risks in the model put forward by Cricket Australia. We need to remain vigilant and do the right thing by all Western Australians and not take unnecessary chances."

The publication also reported that Adelaide, which has a new hotel attached to the venue, might become the preferred location for the hub. The hotel has two wings, meaning one section can be blocked off from the other, and rooms will be booked for players accordingly. Even South Australia government is keen on hosting India for multiple matches but the decision would 'need to be ticked off by the relevant health authorities'.

The WA decision has also had a ripple effect on the Afghanistan Test, considering the lengthy and expensive exercise of the process. If the 14-day quarantine rule comes to a pass, without any practise, it makes no sense for CA to organise the match that may end prematurely. However, a decision on the same is expected this week.