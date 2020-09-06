VIDEO | 'Unconvinced' David Warner walks off after first duck in eight years

On a wicket that is known to offer something to the bowlers in the first innings, Aaron Finch decided to put his team to bat, contradicting popular opinion. England did not disappoint with the advantage they had and got on a roll from the start, picking up a wicket in first over itself.

Australia’s premier batsmen David Warner , who scored 50 in the last match and was responsible for a great start, was dismissed by Jofra Archer in the first over itself and got England off to a flying start. Warner was caught behind the wicket through a ripper from Archer and Australia also lost a review as the left-handed batsman wasn’t convinced that he was out.

However, after the decision was referred to the TV umpire it showed the ball might have flicked his gloves on the way, which Warner was unaware of. With this Warner got his first duck in 8 years, which shows his consistency in this shortest format. Soon after Warner, even Alex Carey, who was promoted up the order got dismissed by Mark Wood in the second over.