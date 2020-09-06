VIDEO | ‘Hilarious’ Rashid Khan kicks Dre Russ’ back after bail stays put after hitting the stumps

Even though the lack of crowd buzz has taken the sheen away from the T20 leagues, the Caribbean Premier League has been a constant source of hilarious moments throughout the tournament. Rashid Khan funnily kicked Andre Russell’s back after the bail stayed put after hitting the stumps.

Rashid Khan plays his game intense but fair. One of the most aggressive legspinners around, Rashid is a bundle of fire when bowling but every now and then, he unleashes the lighter side of him and that was well on display during the match between Jamaica Tallawahs and Barbados Tridents.

After being hit for a six on the penultimate delivery of the 18th over, Rashid wanted to bring his much-touted variation to the fore on the last delivery of the over. The Afghanistan leggie bowled a flighted googly to the Jamaican and the latter, as usual, wanted to slog it out of the park. However, the right-hander was outfoxed by the pace and the ball went on to hit the top of the off-stump, taking the bail out of the groove.

Tridents almost had their man but such had been their fate that LED bails did glow up before being put onto the groove once again. Russell was amused by the turn of events and made sweet theatrics but Rashid was on the other side of the spectrum. What was constant in the process was the fact that Rashid saw the positive side of the event and decided to have some fun along the way.

Pretty much like a Bollywood kick, he expanded his leg and kicked the Caribbean superstar on his back. That followed when Russell actually ran towards Rashid in a flying manner and both then shared a laugh before doing a fist-bump. It was all in good spirits and the umpire was seen laughing about it as well.