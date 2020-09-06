VIDEO | Carlos Brathwaite gets ‘lost’ finding ball in between fake crowd leaving commentators in splits

 user tracker image
    Brathwaite's moment of innocence finding the ball

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 3:19 PM

    In the Saturday clash between Jamaica Tallawahs and Barbados Tridents, Mitchell Santner’s massive six off Sandeep Lamichhane’s bowling forced Carlos Brathwaite to fetch the ball. The all-rounder was then lost in between the fake crowd before he finally picked the ball from the stands.

    While the Caribbean Premier League has quietly provided us entertainment this season, none was better and outstanding than both of the Saturday clashes, in terms of entertainment. In the same encounter where Andre Russell and Rashid Khan were found poking fun at each other, Carlos Brathwaite’s moment of ‘innocence’ won the best moment of the day. In the 15th over of the innings, with the Tridents still in the chase, southpaw Mitchell Santner struck it sweetly off the meat of the bat to send Sandeep Lamichanne’s delivery into the stands. 

    In the absence of crowd, however, the onus was on the all-rounder Carlos Brathwaite, who was fielding next to the ropes to fetch the delivery. The all-rounder not only climbed the stairs but also started looking patiently in the stands to throw the ball back. However, to his nightmare, with the fake cardboard crowd in place, the all-rounder was lost in the crowd. 

    At this moment, even the commentators could not hold their laughter, as they went on to quip “Carlos please ask someone in the crowd,” before pulling out “no one wants to cooperate with Carlos today.” However, in the end, all was good as the all-rounder walked back into the cricket field retrieving the ball after a long and strenuous search.

    Watch the video here:

