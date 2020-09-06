VIDEO | Carlos Brathwaite gets ‘lost’ finding ball in between fake crowd leaving commentators in splits

While the Caribbean Premier League has quietly provided us entertainment this season, none was better and outstanding than both of the Saturday clashes, in terms of entertainment. In the same encounter where Andre Russell and Rashid Khan were found poking fun at each other, Carlos Brathwaite’s moment of ‘innocence’ won the best moment of the day. In the 15th over of the innings, with the Tridents still in the chase, southpaw Mitchell Santner struck it sweetly off the meat of the bat to send Sandeep Lamichanne’s delivery into the stands.