Reports | BCCI looks at possibility of cancelling entire 2020-21 domestic season

Even though Sourav Ganguly, in a letter to state associations, wrote about hosting a shortened domestic season, reports have emerged that the entire season might have to be cancelled due to the pandemic. The obstacle for the BCCI has been the difficulties of getting a go-ahead from the authorities.

After successfully moving the Indian Premier League base to the United Arab Emirates, with the IPL set to begin on September 19, there have been questions galore regarding the Indian domestic matches considering many lives are solely dependent on the earnings from those tournaments. But, the pandemic situaton in India has deteriorated with time, which doesn't bode well.

On August 22, Ganguly, through a letter to all state associations, announced a curtailed domestic season and a shortened Ranji Trophy would be held this year. However, reports have now emerged that the entire season might have to be shelved due to the prevailing Covid-19 situation in the country.

"In certain states, it's bad. In other states, it's worse. The numbers are unrelenting. In such a scenario, how does one plan anything over a period of three or four months, when you're not sure what's in store tomorrow. The intent was always there but circumstances haven't really changed. Ganguly's letter was a little too early in the day," a source told Times of India.

"First, the state government permissions would be required. Then the city-specific municipalities will need to give a go-ahead. And even if that happens, preparing a bio-secure bubble for 37 Ranji teams, five Duleep Trophy teams, and the several other domestic teams would be next to impossible. Travel and accommodation will be another concern. It's not feasible," the source added.

However, the decision or apprehension for that matter has come under intense criticism from all quarters, with a state association even questioning the delay.

"The sorry bit is that those responsible for domestic cricket in India should have seen it coming long ago. What were they waiting for all this while?" state associations say, reported Times of India.