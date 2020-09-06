IPL 2020 | Virat Kohli is at his best weight at the moment, claims Shanker Basu

RCB’s strength and conditioning coach Shanker Basu has claimed that Virat Kohli is at his best weight at the moment and his movements are pretty much in sync. He added that Kohli has been following a strict routine for quite few years which has helped him achieve his current avatar.

The Cricket world had come to a halt due to the pandemic and players were worst affected as they were not able to practice for a few months. India captain Virat Kohli had to spend five months at his home in Mumbai, away from the sport. But despite not picking his bat for nearly five months, Royal Challengers Bangalore’s strength and conditioning coach Shanker Basu, who worked in the same role for the Indian cricket team between 2015 and 2019, claimed that the India captain has returned in better shape than before. He added that Kohli is bearing the rewards of his hard work during the lockdown.

“He (Kohli) has come back in much better shape. He is at his best weight at the moment and his movement patterns are pretty much in sync with his best self in the past,” Basu, told news agency PTI as quoted by Hindustan Times

“He has taken this break as an opportunity to work on all the pointers which needed attention from a physical point. I guess his motto to life is ‘Bear the cross and wear the crown’.”

Basu has been a main part of the Indian team transformation into an extremely fit team. He is well known for his unique workout plans, which has benefited a whole lot of players. Basu stated that Kohli follows a simple plan and is extremely strict about it.

“He had the time to be very specific with his meal plans and running intervals at home. He did not have much of a choice during the lockdown and he invested on a treadmill and worked on his endurance which is otherwise not possible during a packed calendar."

“For ground reaction forces every now and then, he did shuttle running in his apartment which had a little space. With all these constraints the attitude stood out more than the workout."

“Apart from that, his customised strength work to compliment that was his mantra during the lockout. So a combination of running and strength work and he kept it simple by just following this to the T,” Basu said.