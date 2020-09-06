IPL 2020 | Ricky Ponting's 'speech' gives 'goosebumps' to players, reveals Dhiraj Malhotra

Delhi Capitals CEO Dhiraj Malhotra has revealed that training with Ricky Ponting has taken the Delhi Capitals to a different level. Ponting, who was appointed as the head coach in 2018, was at the forefront in the revival of Delhi's fortunes alongside Shreyas Iyer in the last edition of the IPL.

Delhi Capitals have been considered as one of the biggest underperformers in the history of IPL as they are yet to reach the finale of the cash-rich league, forget about winning it. But things are looking bright for them after they made it to the IPL playoffs last year, which was their first since 2012. Delhi's head coach Ricky Ponting has worked hard with Shreyas Iyer and as a result, the young team has been able to put in some credible performances and many feel it's the beginning of what looks like a very promising curve ahead for the franchise given they have a relatively young core in the likes of Shreyas Iyer, Prithvi Shaw, Rishabh Pant, Shimron Hetmyer and Kagiso Rabada.

The two-time World Cup-winning captain, Ricky Ponting is touted as a major reason behind their turnaround. DC CEO Dhiraj Malhotra asserted that Ponting has been simply inspirational and has taken the team to a different level.

"Ponting has been an inspirational player. He is the most motivating person you can be with. See his enthusiasm at this age as a coach, player or commentator. We start the training every day with a small speech from him. From that speech, I could see people are getting goosebumps and getting inspired. He is part of every training that happens. To be trained by someone of his calibre it just has taken the team to a different level," Malhotra told ANI.

There have been concerns around the novel Coronavirus ever since 13 members from the CSK franchise, including two players, tested positive for the deadly disease. But Dhiraj Malhotra stated that players should solely focus on cricket and not get bogged down by the ongoing pandemic and is of the opinion that things are getting fine with time.

"Players are giving it their all. Once they are on the field they forget about what is happening in the world. It is all about being in the moment and being on the field. I have seen everyone do that. You will get to see cricket at its highest level again. If you forget the pandemic and challenges, it has been a very fruitful experience. Everyone back home feels that things are getting back to normal. Sports is happening and people are dying to watch some good quality cricket and this is what IPL is all about. Actually, it is a very positive and really brilliant feeling to be here right now," Malhotra added.

The 2020 IPL will start from September 19 and come to an end on November 10. The 53-day tournament will be played across three venues in UAE.