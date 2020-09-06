IPL 2020 | Reduce workload, but I want 'intensity' in practice sessions, demands Virat Kohli

RCB skipper Virat Kohli has asked his teammates to focus on efficiency if they want to reduce the workload as he wants intensity from his boys in training sessions. Kohli, who is yet to lead his side to a title in the IPL, will be desperate to finally bag the silverware for his franchise.

Big achievers or generally successful people, have this tendency of channelizing their focus on specific things in a very sustained manner for an invariable period of times. Indian and RCB skipper, Virat Kohli has this tendency of circling certain words like for Indian team it's 'intent' and for Bangalore, it seems 'intensity' might be the word for the season. The star batsman has said that he can compromise on workload but wants absolute intensity and efficiency in training sessions.

"If we feel like that the workload is being high initially, we can communicate; but I want quality when we do lesser work. I don't want guys running around for 2-2.5 hours and then feeling tired. Let's reduce the workload but let's do it with efficiency. I want to see the intensity in our practice sessions," Kohli was heard saying to his team-mates in a video posted by the official Twitter handle of RCB.

After successfully completing the quarantine period in the UAE and testing negative for Covid-19, the Virat Kohli-led side has started training in Sharjah. Fast bowler Navdeep Saini asserted that the 'intensity' has picked up in the RCB camp with the able guidance from senior players.

"It was a good session, the intensity has picked up in the nets since the last few days. It feels good that the seniors are guiding us through this. They have been telling us how to build the intensity gradually after such a long gap," Navdeep Saini said.

The IPL 2020 will be played from September 19 to November 10 in the UAE across three venues --Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah.