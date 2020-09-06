IPL 2020 | Looking to rally around with new head boy KL Rahul, claims Chris Gayle

After completing his mandatory quarantine, Chris Gayle has stated that he feels as if he is joining school and looking to catch with their new captain KL Rahul. Gayle advised that all the players should try and get ready for the games as quickly as possible and be happy in each other’s company.

In 2018, Chris Gayle joined Punjab-based franchise and scored 368 runs from 11 matches. He went on to better it next year, scoring 490 runs from 13 matches at an average of 40.83 with four half-centuries. KXIP will hope that the big-hitting batsman will play an important role for them this season as well.

With a new head coach in Anil Kumble and a new captain in KL Rahul, Gayle stated that he feels like going back to school, where Anil Kumble will be the headmaster and KL Rahul will be the new head boy, who will be leading KXIP in IPL 2020 starting September 19 in the UAE.

“Back in class, some new students here as well and it was good to be around them. Some new teachers here as well, we have new headmaster (head coach) in Anil Kumble. So, Universe Boss is back in school. Looking to rally around with new head boy, KL Rahul,” Gayle said in a video posted on the official YouTube channel of Kings XI Punjab as quoted by Hindustan Times.

Since January, Gayle hasn’t played any form of competitive cricket, after opting out of the CPL due to personal reasons and with this year’s tournament being the longest in the history of IPL, it will take a physical toll on him. However, on completing his six-day quarantine, the Jamaican stated that he is looking forward to joining the Punjab based squad and enjoy his time with them.

“This is going to go on for 84 days, so this is our family and our home now. We just have to try to get up and running as quickly as possible and enjoy each other’s company,” he said.