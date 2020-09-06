IPL 2020 | Injuries are frustrating but you cannot control it, says Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Indian pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar has revealed that as frustrating as it is to get injured, you just can't draw a line and say you won't get injured again. Bhuvi has also revealed that there is a healthy competition among the Indian pacers but very difficult to make it to the XI all the time.

One of the most difficult challenges in international cricket as a pacer is to keep up with your fitness given the amount of workload and the effect that fast bowing has on the anatomy. Indian and SRH pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar has had his fair share of injuries since the beginning of 2018. The swing bowler missed the all-important Test series in England, was forced out of few games in 2019 World Cup, and had to miss out against West Indies in December last year and even this year, he failed to turn up for the New Zealand tour due to injury.

There was a point in time when the Bhuvi was one of the most important components of Indian bowing, especially in limited-overs cricket. The 30-year-old stated that it's a frustrating experience to get injured but admitted that it's something you can't do much about.

“It happens with everyone. But with me it’s only recently that injuries became a regular occurrence. No doubt it gets frustrating. But you can’t draw a line and say, I don’t want to get injured again, it’s something you cannot control. All you can do is to undergo rehab properly and do strength work,” Bhuvneshwar was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.

As well as the Meerut bowler has done for India in white-ball cricket, he hasn't been a regular member of the side in Test cricket. The seasoned campaigner didn't get to play a single Test on India's tour of Australia in 2018/19 despite being fit. The right-armer reflected on his omission from the Australia Tests and also how difficult it is to make into the side as a pacer, in times, which are considered to be the golden era of fast bowlers in India

“Look, I was part of that team (Australia Tests), and the win will always stay with me. It’s a regret, but I am not putting pressure on myself to target breaking into the eleven or the series. Of course, you aim to play all the time.

"Each bowler in our unit is different, everyone has his own skill sets, and those are for all conditions. That’s one good thing. But it’s difficult too, because to stay in the playing 11, you will have to be at your best, adjust to different conditions, be among the wickets all the time,” Kumar said, who will be seen playing for SRH in the 13th edition of the IPL.