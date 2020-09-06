IPL 2020 | Got no worries about players’ safety in IPL, admits Pat Cummins

While a lot of players have openly expressed concern over their safety, Pat Cummins has admitted that he has got no worries about the players’ safety in the tournament. The express pacer also revealed that he is aware of the conditions in the Middle East, hoping it to be super hot.

Ahead of the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League, a host of players have either opted out of the tournament or have expressed doubts over the safety. Just a week prior, Australia’s pacer Josh Hazlewood conveyed his concerns about the COVID-19 outbreak in the CSK camp. On the other hand, in the same Australian setup, express pacer Pat Cummins has a slightly different mindset, admitting that he has no worries over the players’ safety in the competition.

The pacer also heaped praises on England and ECB for leaving no stones unturned, with the biosecure bubble in both Manchester and Southampton, which has helped cricket return back to normalcy in the country.

“In terms of safety, I have got no worries at all, hearing about the length that they have gone to protect the tournament, the players, staff, it is huge. Here in England too, no stones have been left unturned, we feel really safe and I am sure that it is going to be the same in the UAE as well from whatever I have heard,” Cummins said as quoted by Hindustan Times.

The pacer is no stranger to the conditions in the Middle East, with his appearance against Pakistan in 2019 during one of the hottest periods in UAE - March. KKR would be hopeful that the pacer could be as effective if not more this time around in the IPL, with Cummins picking up three wickets against Pakistan the last time he played in the Middle East.

“I know it is going to be a bit different to what an IPL normally feels like, but I hope the cricket is the same. I have played in the UAE when it is super hot and that is a nightmare, so we will see. I do not know exactly how hot and humid it is now."