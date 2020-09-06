IPL 2020 | CSK's next captain will definitely have MS Dhoni’s blessings, quips Aakash Chopra

Aakash Chopra has commented that the three-time IPL winning franchise CSK’s next captain will surely be picked under the guidance of MS Dhoni. However, at the same time, he admitted that the team will become half powerful if Dhoni calls it a day but added that he will continue in CSK’s setup.

CSK’s relationship with MS Dhoni is quintessentially made in heaven, with the wicketkeeper-batsman leading the side to three IPL titles in the past 12 seasons while making it to every playoff. Since 2008, such has been the Jharkhand keeper’s influence on the franchise, who have stayed with their core from time to time.

However, Dhoni is 39 and with age not on his side, the franchise would surely be forced into making a decision on their new skipper soon. Talking about the franchise’s decision, former Indian opener Aakash Chopra stated that CSK’s next skipper would definitely be picked after consulting with MS Dhoni, with his blessings.

“I do feel that whoever becomes the next captain or plays for CSK, will have MS Dhoni’s protection. Because Dhoni and Chennai Super Kings is a marriage made in heaven,” former India cricketer Aakash Chopra said in the latest video uploaded on his Youtube channel.

“At some stage he will call it quits, then Chennai Super Kings will be at a huge loss even if not being half the side. Because the way that team has been managed by Dhoni, no one can do that,” he added.

At the same time, the former opener admitted that the franchise will become half the force it is without the presence of the right-hander in the setup. However, he also predicted that the now CSK skipper will be present in some form or the other for the franchise, be it brand ambassador or mentor. Earlier, former BCCI president N Srinivasan too was of the same viewpoint that Dhoni would always remain part of the franchise, in some role or the other.

“The franchise will become half if Dhoni the captain and Dhoni the player is not there. So this problem will be there with this team. So he will be there, if not a captain, as a brand ambassador or mentor, he will be there in the Chennai Super Kings’ dugout is what I feel and they will need him.”