IPL 2020 | CSK’s 'next captain' is already at the back of Dhoni’s mind, discloses Dwayne Bravo

CSK all-rounder Dwayne Bravo has quipped that MS Dhoni has been thinking about grooming the next Chennai skipper for some time now. The all-rounder also revealed that Dhoni can play cricket without worrying much about a billion people and just focus to direct his energy on his IPL franchise CSK.

MS Dhoni's relationship with CSK is so deep that when one thinks of the franchise, his face immediately springs to the mind before anything else. It is unimaginable to think about CSK without Dhoni in the side. But, just like international cricket, there will be a time when Dhoni would leave aside the franchise as well and all-rounder Dwayne Bravo has revealed that the former Indian skipper has been thinking about the transition and also about the next CSK captain, for a while now.

It is notable that Dhoni had helped Virat immensely in the smooth transition to Indian captaincy across all the formats of the game. Now, the World Cup-winning captain is expected to play a similar role for CSK, a side which he has led in all the 10 seasons that they have featured in the lucrative league.

“I know it’s been in the back of his mind for some time, I mean all of us have to step aside at some point of time. It’s just the matter of when… when to step aside and hand it over to whether it’s a Raina or someone younger,” Bravo was quoted as saying by ABP News.

“He doesn’t have to worry about a billion people now, it’s just CSK the franchise but I don’t think that’ll change the person he is, won’t he change how leads the team, definitely he’ll be the same person,” Bravo added.

Bravo, who recently became the first bowler to 500 wickets in T20 cricket, also stated that everything is very 'relaxed' and 'balanced' with no 'outside pressure' in CSK, which makes the franchise so successful.

“We have a very talented squad, full of experience and also we have a management staff, that is very relaxed and balanced and also the owners… All these things come together and play a part (in making CSK a successful franchise). We don’t have any outside pressure from the owners or the management. We don’t feel under pressure with MS (Dhoni) as captain,” said the 36-year-old.

“I think CSK have one of the most loyal fans whether we play in Mumbai, Delhi or Bangalore you see a lot of yellow shirts in the stands. We enjoy each other’s success, so these are the main reasons behind the success of CSK,” he further added.