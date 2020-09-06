ENG vs AUS | 2nd T20I in Southampton - Statistical Preview

As expected, the first T20I between England and Australia turned out to be a showdown with the match going right down to the wire. After an incredible choke in the opener, Australia will be desperate to draw level while the hosts will look to continue their belligerent run this summer.

Form Guide

England- W L W W W

In the last two years, England have taken to T20Is like a fish to water, Kohli to chases, Ashwin to mankading, Australia to defying spirit of cricket. They made a remarkable comeback in the series opener to win a thriller by 2 runs after Australia required 39 off 36 balls with nine wickets in hand. England haven't lost any bilateral T20I series over a couple of years now and will look to continue their red-hot streak by winning the second T20I at the Rose Bowl.

Australia- L W L W W

As well as Australian bowlers and openers did, to have the hosts by the scruff of their neck, the great Aussie middle-order endured one of the greatest bottle-ups of recent times. Australia played like anything but the no.1 ranked ICC T20I side. When Finch got out, the Men in Yellow needed merely 65 runs off 54 deliveries with nine wickets in hand but they manage to somehow gift the game to the hosts. Australia's middle-order will need to show some spine if the tourists have to remain in contention to win the series, which might slip away faster even before they can blink their eyes.

Key Batsmen

Jos Buttler made a return to the limited-overs fold as if some royal king from palace, who has the nature's gift of playing around with bowlers. I mean those booming drives off Cummins, chutzpah laden smashing of Agar, the confidence of having won over his place in Tests, it was simply an under-performance of sorts from him to get dismissed on 44 from 29 given how good he looked. But, the English dasher will look to make amends in the second T20I and look to unleash his beast batting in tonight's clash to plunder a big score against his name.

An average of 67.29 and strike-rate of 183.98, if it was Aaron Finch's reign he would face England day in day out, and keep smashing the hell out of the arch-rivals in T20 internationals. The Aussie skipper continued his golden run against England, making 46 runs off 32 deliveries with seven fours and a six, destroying England's lead spinner Rashid and looking in the form of his life, I mean if you heard the sound of his bat hitting the ball, there are some ominous signs for the hosts ahead of the second game tonight.

Key Bowlers

England- Adil Rashid

After getting tonked for 17 runs in his second over and being dominated by Aaron Finch, leg-spinner, Adil Rashid exhibited why he is rated so highly by captain Morgan. In his third over, England's trump card made a brilliant comeback, gave away just four runs and then came his final over, where he outfoxed big fishes - Smith and Maxwell - in an over, turning the tide in favour of England after which the fast bowlers backed up the good work by Rashid, who finished with figures of 2/29 runs. Rashid will again be Morgan's go-to-man when the going gets tough against world's no.1 T20I side.

Kane Richardson emerged as Australia's best bowler in the last game, giving away just 13 runs in three overs at an economy of 4.30, the best in the game. The 29-year-old chipped in with wickets of the dangerous Dawid Malan, and also Tom Curran. He out bowled both Cummins and Starc. This year, Richardson has scalped four wickets in as many T20 internationals, at an economy of 5.91 and given how much England batsmen love going after the bowlers, his tight bowling might well him buy few wickets in the second T20I in Southampton.

Venue Statistics

Australia and England have clashed in three T20Is at the Rose Bowl with the hosts coming good twice while the Kangaroos have won just a game.

1XBET will be counting on the man in red-hot form, Jos Buttler to fire a 70-odd and help England continue their golden run in T20 internationals.

Predicted XI

England (probable): 1 Jos Buttler (wk), 2 Jonny Bairstow, 3 Dawid Malan, 4 Tom Banton, 5 Eoin Morgan (capt), 6 Moeen Ali, 7 Tom Curran, 8 Chris Jordan, 9 Adil Rashid, 10 Jofra Archer, 11 Mark Wood / Sam Curran

Australia (probable): 1 David Warner, 2 Aaron Finch (capt), 3 Steven Smith, 4 Glenn Maxwell, 5 Marcus Stoinis, 6 Alex Carey (wk), 7 Ashton Agar, 8 Pat Cummins, 9 Mitchell Starc, 10 Kane Richardson / Josh Hazlewood, 11 Adam Zampa

Venue: The Rose Bowl, Southampton.

When to Watch: Sep 6 - 10:30 PM IST

Where to Watch: Sony Six, Sony Liv and Jio TV