Twitter reacts to ‘Superman’ Finch putting an excellent sprint to send Banton packing

There is just one man, who looked possessed in the ongoing encounter between Australia and England - Aaron Finch. After opting to bowl first, Finch’s captaincy came under the scanner but he never let his fielding get compromised as he ran backwards pulling off a tumbling catch to send Banton back.

After a pounding of a start for the English openers - Jonny Bairstow and Jos Buttler, there came in a time where the Australian skipper was wondering whether his choice to bat second was the right one. However, after a good spell of a few overs, Australia made the comeback as Cummins removed the dangerous Bairstow. Despite that, Buttler continued to tonk and tonk it hard against the visiting bowlers.

Once Agar picked up Buttler’s wicket, England looked short on confidence, where Australia looked to pounce on their vulnerability. As soon as Banton walked in, the visitors knew what was coming, and in came the reverse sweep for a boundary. After that, Finch pulled off a spectacular catch to send the inform Tom Banton packing when he ran full stretch to pull off an acrobatic catch.

The Australian skipper ran all the way from short-extra cover to outside the inner circle to pull off a near-hamstring pulling catch to send Banton packing after he started looking dangerous. Certainly, both Australia and Finch started making their way back into the encounter after the dubious decision to bowl first.

