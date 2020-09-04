Twitter reacts to Jofra Archer’s ‘unplayable’ thunderbolt of delivery to dismiss David Warner
Today at 2:14 AM
Just when Australia was cruising along to chase the target, Jofra Archer came into the attack and bowled a ripper of a delivery to dismiss set David Warner. Archer’s wicket paved way for England to get back into the match, which was until then dominated by the stellar batsmen of Australia.
Australia got off to a flyer with Aaron Finch and David Warner scoring runs as easy as walking in a park. They aligned the match in favour of Australia bringing the run-rate down to almost run a ball. England bowlers were looking ineffective except for some good deliveries in between, which were easily managed by the batsmen of Australia. They were smashing runs and tonking bowlers as if they were playing club level bowlers.
Jofra Archer too was ineffective in his opening spell going at a run-rate of over 9 without picking up a wicket. However, Archer helped England change the momentum of the match in his second spell, coming in at a crucial juncture in the match. Just when the match was looking almost over Archer first removed Finch, by setting him up for a bouncer but bowling a fuller delivery.
Then, in his final over, dismissed the dangerous Warner, who was making room to smash Archer through the off side, through a ripper of a yorker, which Warner couldn’t handle and edged it onto his stumps. This opened up the match for England, who were looking down and out in the whole match until then.
👀👀👀#ENGvAUS: https://t.co/7FrfqDaZkN pic.twitter.com/kvdSaO67Rb— England Cricket (@englandcricket) September 4, 2020
Are u ok? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/NCeV6gOERB— . (@Erik_CPFC) September 4, 2020
Another wicket.— Zelina #1 (@bainalan05) September 4, 2020
Jofra Archer the man came into the rescue! Well played 58 Warner goes!#English are back into the game!— BlueCap 🇮🇳 (@IndianzCricket) September 4, 2020
The charm of #T20 #Cricket 🙃
ARCHER STRIKES, and it's Warner who falls! Perfect inswinging yorker takes the base of leg-stump, and Australia are now 129/4 with Carey and Stoinis both new to the crease.— Guerilla Cricket #GCFromHome (@guerillacricket) September 4, 2020
#EngvAus Great bowling by Archer - full and straight to Warner to disturb the furniture.— Debjyoti Sanyal (@debjyotisanyal) September 4, 2020
Double Strike for rash and Archer rattles Warner's stumps 💪 What a comeback! Cmon Poms🔥🏴— Shali🇱🇰 (@ImShali79) September 4, 2020
Archer strikes & Warner gone for 58#AUS 129/4#ENGvAUS— Dilan Dilz Edirisinghe 🇱🇰 (@HandyBuwa) September 4, 2020
WICKET Warner b Archer 58 (Aus 129-4) Carey in bat. https://t.co/OBK4MjRvux via @BBCSport— Linda Maddison. (@linda_maddison) September 4, 2020
