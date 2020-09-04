 user tracker image
    Twitter reacts to Jofra Archer's 'unplayable' thunderbolt of delivery to dismiss David Warner

    Jofra Archer dismissed David Warner through an unplayable yorker

    Twitter reacts to Jofra Archer's 'unplayable' thunderbolt of delivery to dismiss David Warner

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 2:14 AM

    Just when Australia was cruising along to chase the target, Jofra Archer came into the attack and bowled a ripper of a delivery to dismiss set David Warner. Archer’s wicket paved way for England to get back into the match, which was until then dominated by the stellar batsmen of Australia.

    Australia got off to a flyer with Aaron Finch and David Warner scoring runs as easy as walking in a park. They aligned the match in favour of Australia bringing the run-rate down to almost run a ball. England bowlers were looking ineffective except for some good deliveries in between, which were easily managed by the batsmen of Australia. They were smashing runs and tonking bowlers as if they were playing club level bowlers.

    Jofra Archer too was ineffective in his opening spell going at a run-rate of over 9 without picking up a wicket. However, Archer helped England change the momentum of the match in his second spell, coming in at a crucial juncture in the match. Just when the match was looking almost over Archer first removed Finch, by setting him up for a bouncer but bowling a fuller delivery.

    Then, in his final over, dismissed the dangerous Warner, who was making room to smash Archer through the off side, through a ripper of a yorker, which Warner couldn’t handle and edged it onto his stumps. This opened up the match for England, who were looking down and out in the whole match until then. 

