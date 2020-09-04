 user tracker image
sport iconCricket

    More Options

    Twitter reacts to Australia completing a ‘choke job’ to hand England a win

    no photo
    camera iconcamera icon|

    Tom Curran's final over helped England to a victory

    Twitter

    Twitter reacts to Australia completing a ‘choke job’ to hand England a win

    no photo

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 2:44 AM

    From 39 runs needed off 34 deliveries, Australia completed their second huge choke job in the calendar year after succumbing to a defeat against South Africa earlier in the year. This time around, the lower order could not add on to Warner-Finch as Australia fell short of the target by two runs.

    That's a biggieee...

    Class!

    Marcus Stoinis just couldn't get up there!

    Such a great player! Hmmm.

    Few things don't change! :P

    Should have watched DHONI videos before walking in!! :D :D

    Cricket FootBall Kabaddi

    Basketball Hockey

    SportsCafe

    SHOW COMMENTS drop down