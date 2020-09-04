Twitter reacts to Australia completing a ‘choke job’ to hand England a win
Today at 2:44 AM
From 39 runs needed off 34 deliveries, Australia completed their second huge choke job in the calendar year after succumbing to a defeat against South Africa earlier in the year. This time around, the lower order could not add on to Warner-Finch as Australia fell short of the target by two runs.
September 4, 2020
#ENGvAUS pic.twitter.com/lFN9b1MVNc— Gideon Seymour (@GideonSeymour) September 4, 2020
Throw maxwell & stoinis out permanently, bring labuschagne & Mitch marsh in. #ENGvAUS— Ethan (@kashurkot_) September 4, 2020
I've said this for numerous times before, and I'll say it again. Marcus Stoinis must never be allowed to play cricket at national / international level. At best, he could play 3rd or 4th grade cricket.— Vineet Kumar (@Vineetkumar9026) September 4, 2020
Marcus Stoinis at it yet again .— Manas Srivastav (@TheAnggrryOne) September 4, 2020
Marcus Stoinis is such an overrated player in the Australian side. A great performer for the Melbourne Stars but fails all the time while playing for Australia #ENGvAUS— LordofBones (@bidhaaan03) September 4, 2020
Marcus Stoinis just can't finish the game #ENGvAUS pic.twitter.com/o1CukztciA— Abhijeet ♞ (@TheYorkerBall) September 4, 2020
I actually fucking question that Marcus Stoinis is a cricketer. Absolute shambles.— beer (@JMBeer434) September 4, 2020
WHY THE FUCK IS MARCUS STOINIS STILL IN THE TEAM?!— Kushal Asnani (@kushal_asnani) September 4, 2020
