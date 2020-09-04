Twitter reacts to Alex ‘sly’ Carey and Glenn Maxwell convincing umpires to go upstairs

Today at 12:54 AM
Once again, the Australian competitive nature was up against the spirit of cricket, when Alex Carey seemingly kept mum about hitting the stumps with his gloves as the umpire went upstairs for a hit-wicket. In the end, the third umpire in an obvious conclusive decision gave it not out.
Every single time England take on Australia in an international encounter, there are tempers flaring and the choicest of words given to the opposition. Amidst all of this, there are the Australians constantly taking the mickey out of the spirit of cricket laws. None of it changes in the ongoing T20I contest between the two sides. After the visitors reduced the hosts to 117-5 at the end of the 15th over, there was Glenn Maxwell who was operating in his third consecutive overs.
The off-spinner, spirited by the wickets of Eoin Morgan and Moeen Ali was given an extended run against David Malan and Tom Curran. While Malan took off a single in the second delivery, the onus was on Curran to do the bulk of the scoring. In a bid to accelerate the scoring rate, the right-hander stepped back on his back foot to punch the ball towards deep extra-cover. However, what succeeded was the shocking moment of the day.
Australia’s wicketkeeper Alex Carey in sly fashion nicked the bails off the grove. From the other end, unknowingly Glen Maxwell went up with an appeal forcing the umpire to go upstairs. However, after the third umpire’s first glance, it was obvious that the keeper had nicked off the bails even before Curran’s foot could come back towards the stumps. In the end, it was a shameful moment for the keeper as play continued.
This is NEXT LEVEL...😂
Nice try, Alex! 😂— Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) September 4, 2020
A tentative appeal for hit wicket from Australia but it was Alex Carey who dislodged the bails!
England 122-5 after 16. #ENGvAUS 🏴🇦🇺
📺 Watch live 👉 https://t.co/3V5xD5O02D
📱 Blog 👉 https://t.co/vvSmYfQ5hZ pic.twitter.com/rxBSsQx12y
Hahaha!
You get the feeling that Alex Carey is just itching to whip the bails off? #ENGvAUS pic.twitter.com/8LY4149xLc— 🏏FlashScore Cricket Commentators (@FlashCric) September 4, 2020
Ridiculous dude..
Alex Carey claiming for wicket 😂😂 give it over— Phil Smith (@philsmith_91) September 4, 2020
Alex Carey knocks the bails off himself and then Appeals for ‘hit wicket’. #ENGvAUS pic.twitter.com/wxcwOYJj7f— Huzaifa Shaukat (@shaukat_huzaifa) September 4, 2020
Hahaha! Such a clever Aussie..
Surely Alex Carey should be getting some sort of rebuke from the umpire? #ENGvAUS— Derek Goulding (@derekgoulding) September 4, 2020
What if there were no CAMERAS introduced in cricket??😂
Alex Carey appealing for hit wicket after blatantly smashing the bails off with the gloves is so Australian #ENGvAUS #alwayscheating— Dan Collier (@Dan_Baz_Collier) September 4, 2020
Alex Carey cheating ball bag #ENGvAUS— Mark (@jennings_182) September 4, 2020
Yupe.. Got you! 😂
Alex Carey is from Delhi, He is in Ashwin team.— Harsha Bhogle➐ (@FakeRainaNephew) September 4, 2020
You get it, right?#ENGvAUS
Cricket FootBall Kabaddi
Basketball Hockey
SportsCafe
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.