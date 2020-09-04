 user tracker image
    Twitter reacts to Alex ‘sly’ Carey and Glenn Maxwell convincing umpires to go upstairs

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 12:54 AM

    Once again, the Australian competitive nature was up against the spirit of cricket, when Alex Carey seemingly kept mum about hitting the stumps with his gloves as the umpire went upstairs for a hit-wicket. In the end, the third umpire in an obvious conclusive decision gave it not out.

    Every single time England take on Australia in an international encounter, there are tempers flaring and the choicest of words given to the opposition. Amidst all of this, there are the Australians constantly taking the mickey out of the spirit of cricket laws. None of it changes in the ongoing T20I contest between the two sides. After the visitors reduced the hosts to 117-5 at the end of the 15th over, there was Glenn Maxwell who was operating in his third consecutive overs.

    The off-spinner, spirited by the wickets of Eoin Morgan and Moeen Ali was given an extended run against David Malan and Tom Curran. While Malan took off a single in the second delivery, the onus was on Curran to do the bulk of the scoring. In a bid to accelerate the scoring rate, the right-hander stepped back on his back foot to punch the ball towards deep extra-cover. However, what succeeded was the shocking moment of the day.

    Australia’s wicketkeeper Alex Carey in sly fashion nicked the bails off the grove. From the other end, unknowingly Glen Maxwell went up with an appeal forcing the umpire to go upstairs. However, after the third umpire’s first glance, it was obvious that the keeper had nicked off the bails even before Curran’s foot could come back towards the stumps. In the end, it was a shameful moment for the keeper as play continued.

    This is NEXT LEVEL...😂

    Hahaha!

    Ridiculous dude..

    Hahaha! Such a clever Aussie..

    What if there were no CAMERAS introduced in cricket??😂

    Yupe.. Got you! 😂

