LPL 2020 | Shahid Afridi, Sarfaraz Ahmed to play for Galle Gladiators

The signing of Sarfaraz might also largely be due to the fact that the wicket-keeper batsman captains Galle Gladiators’ sister franchise, Quetta Gladiators, in the PSL. It remains to be seen, however, if Afridi will be available for the initial phase of the LPL as earlier this week, the PSL also announced that the knockouts of the tournament will be played from November 14, which is subsequently the start date of the LPL.