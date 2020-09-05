IPL 2020 | MS Dhoni should bat at no.3 for Chennai Super Kings, asserts Suresh Raina

Former Indian batsman Suresh Raina reckons CSK captain MS Dhoni should bat at the no.3 slot for his side in the 2020 IPL. Earlier, former KKR captain Gautam Gambhir had also opined that Dhoni should bat at 3 so that he gets more balls to face and anchor the innings like he did for India.

Former Indian captain MS Dhoni will play a significant role for Chennai Super Kings in the 13th edition of the IPL, more so because of the absence of CSK’s star batsman Suresh Raina, who pulled out of the IPL due to personal reasons. It has also left the all important no.3 position up for grabs in the side. Raina, 33, reckons MS Dhoni should promote himself up the order to No.3 since he has the experience of batting in the position.

"He has the experience to bat at that position. How can one forget Dhoni's 148 against Pakistan in the second ODI at Visakhapatnam in April 2005," Raina was quoted as saying by Outlook India.

Raina believes that Dhoni still has the ability to win games of cricket ‘single-handedly’ and feels the veteran brings flexibility to the No.3 slot.

"It's a very crucial position and the No. 3 position will give Dhoni more flexibility," said Raina.

Two-time IPL winning skipper, Gautam Gambhir, had also opined that the experienced campaigner should bat at no.3 position for CSK and reprise the 'anchor role' that he played for India in the last two years.

"It will be a good opportunity for MS Dhoni to come and bat at No. 3," Gambhir had said on Star Sports' show 'Cricket Connected'.

"And he has been away from the game for the last one year, so he would end up getting a lot more balls to face and then he can actually play the anchor innings as well which he has been doing for India for the last couple of years," the former KKR skipper said.

Suresh Raina has also said that he has been left impressed by youngster Ruturaj Gaikwad, who has been batting really well in the nets. Gaikwad, as things stand, is the prime contender to fill the void left by the absence of Raina.

"I liked his attitude and (he) was batting very well in the nets. Ruturaj is a brilliant player and someone for the future for sure," Raina said.

The 2020 IPL will be played between September 19 and November 10 in the UAE.