IPL 2020 | Feel like part of family in Rajasthan Royals’ setup, admits Yashasvi Jaiswal

Yashasvi Jaiswal, ahead of the 2020 IPL season, has admitted that he feels like part of a family being in the Rajasthan Royals setup in the Middle East. On top of that, he also stated that the senior members of the team are humble and are already helping him out in the nets before his first IPL.

The southpaw created a wave of sensation when he scored 400 runs in the U-19 World Cup earlier this year in South Africa. From being one of the most talented youngsters in the country, hailing out of Mumbai, the expectations from the southpaw was immense, and rightly so, and the youngster delivered. Ahead of the IPL 2020 Auction, Rajasthan Royals showed their faith in the southpaw, who hadn’t played a single T20 game in his career prior to the auction.

After reaching the Middle East before the season opener, Yashasvi Jaiswal admitted that he feels like part of a family in the Royals’ setup. On top of that, the 18-year-old also stated that the seniors in the camp are humble in helping him out.

“I am happy that I am part of Rajasthan Royals, where you feel like part of a family. The seniors are humble; they help me out in the nets and I feel free to chat with them,” Jaiswal told The Hindu.

However, owing to the bio-secure protocols, the left-hander has not thus far stepped out of this hotel room. While Jaiswal has already made the jump from junior-level to senior-level in Mumbai, his stint with Royals in the 2020 IPL would be crucial in shaping his career. He added that being part of the IPL is an amazing feeling, due to him getting the opportunity to learn an array of things from his teammates.

“We cannot go outside, but we have enough things to do inside. Being part of the IPL is an amazing feeling. I have already learnt how different the senior level is from the junior.”