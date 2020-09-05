ENG vs AUS | Good to see Jordan and Curran lead the attack with responsibility, expresses Eoin Morgan

Eoin Morgan has admitted that he feels confident looking at the duo of Jordan and Tom Curran with the ball, as they are leading from the front and shouldering responsibility. He also hailed Jordan as the ‘greatest ever bowler’ in the format and said that he sets a great example to the youngsters.

While England have looked like a force to reckon with in the ODI format, their T20I results have been somewhat like a see-saw. However, since the turn of last year, Eoin Morgan’s side have overcome their debacle in the shortest-format, producing consistent results, climbing up the leaderboards to second-place in the T20I rankings.

Following another successful outing against Australia in the first T20I, Eoin Morgan credited the victory to the pairing of Chris Jordan and Tom Curran, who shouldered the responsibility and led the attack. The English skipper also stated that the management has a lot of faith and respect for the all-rounder Jordan, who is just five wickets shy of breaking Stuart Broad’s record of 65 wickets for the Three Lions.

"In the winter it was very similar in New Zealand and South Africa where Chris Jordan and Tom Curran led the attack and took the responsibility. It is quite a weighty responsibility but they see an opportunity to take the team forward and lead the team and they do it very well. For Tom, the game that sticks out in particular is the game at Durban and then again tonight with him closing it out,” Morgan said, reported ESPNCricinfo.

"We have shown a lot of faith in [Jordan] because he has earned it. He has been one of our greatest ever bowlers and only sits behind Broady in the lead wicket-takers. To have someone like that who is calm, even when he is not bowling and continuing to offer on and off the pitch,” he added.

While admitting that Australia were thoroughly front-runners in the game, Morgan pointed out that England’s ability to pick up quick wickets in the middle overs turned the game in their favour. From needing 39 runs off 34 deliveries, the visitors collapsed in dramatic fashion under pressure to hand a 1-0 lead to the hosts in the series.

"We have talked as a side about making inroads and when we do, we have threats to take maybe two or three at a time. Some of our pace bowlers and Adil have posed that threat, making it particularly difficult for people coming in and facing them straight away.”