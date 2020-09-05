ENG vs AUS | First time I have not copped abuse in England, quips David Warner

Australian opener David Warner said it was quite bizarre to play without crowds, in the first T20I against England. Interestingly, Warner added that he felt nice because of the same, since, for the first time, he wasn't abused in England, which is usually the case since he punched Joe Root in 2013.

In what turned out to be a mouth-watering clash between England and Australia in the first T20I at The Ageas Bowl, the tourists choked big-time as they lost the opening game by 2 runs. It was the second lowest-total defended at home by England in T20 internationals. Australia were cruising when explosive openers David Warner and Aaron Finch were firing on all cylinders and added 98 runs for the first wicket in 10.5 overs in a modest chase of 163 runs but astoundingly endured a shock middle-order collapse and slumped to an unexpected defeat.

David Warner, who top-scored for the Kangaroos with 58 runs off 47 deliveries, shared his experience of playing international cricket again after a long time and in England, albeit without spectators. Warner felt it was 'nice not to be abused' playing in England.

"It's the first time I have been here (England) and not been abused, which is quite nice. It was a bit bizarre (the lack of any spectators). But we're just grateful to be back and playing," said Warner, reported TOI.

Warner praised English bowlers, who staged a terrific comeback and defended 65 runs in the last 54 deliveries even when Australia had nine wickets in hand. Warner conceded that Australia were 'outplayed' by the hosts as they bowled brilliantly.

"Towards the end they (England) bowled exceptionally well, they knocked us over quite comprehensively. I missed a yorker -- a very good delivery. There's no excuses there. The guys were outplayed to be honest," said the 33-year-old.

Jofra Archer (2/33) and Adil Rashid (2/29) were the stand-out bowlers for England. But undoubtedly, it was Chris Jordan's penultimate over, where he gave away just four runs when the tourists needed 19 off 12 balls, which created a huge difference. Dawid Malan starred for England with the bat as he made 66 off 43 to help England post 162 runs on the board. The two teams will once again lock horns in the 2nd T20I at the same venue on Sunday.