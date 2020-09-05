CPL 2020 | Jamaica Tallawahs vs Barbados Tridents - Statistical Preview

To simply put it in perspective, this is a clash between the fourth-placed Tallawahs and the fifth-placed Tridents in what could, for the former, be the potential difference between qualifying the knockouts and getting knocked out. The Tridents, unfortunately, have nothing but pride to play for.

Form Guide

Jamaica Tallawahs - NR L W W W

While the Tallawahs' flying season was halted by a loss against the in-form and favourites Trinbago Knight Riders, their season has been much better than the defending champions Barbados Tridents. While the Tallwahs were looking to bounce back against St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, the rain had the last say, ruling the game out with no result. However, Rovman Powell’s side would go into this contest more confident than their counterparts, Tridents, who are on the back of a four-match losing streak. The return of Andre Russell would definitely boost the Tallawahs.

Barbados Tridents - L L L L W

Reigning champions’ season has been rather rained over, thanks to their stinker of a form in the competition. After winning the competition last year, Tridents have been reduced to a mickey of themselves, with them enduring 7 losses in 9 games, four on the trot. Their batting has rested on the shoulders of Shai Hope and Kyle Mayers, both of whom have not quite lived up to the hype and potential. Skipper Jason Holder’s form too has been shaky, which has propelled his side to the lowest of depths this season. But they must look past their terrible campaign now and should salvage their last pride because the season for them is now officially done and dusted.

Key Batsmen

Jamaica Tallawahs - Glenn Phillips

Yes, this is the side which has the most powerful Windies batsman at the moment, Andre Russell, but it hasn’t been the Windies star who has helped them with the scoring. The Kiwi star Glenn Phillips has scored 248 runs in the competition, which is just behind the tournament’s top-scorer Shimron Hetmyer, who has scored 267 runs in 10 innings. However, the Kiwi batsman has scored his runs in just seven innings, at an average of 41.33, enough to win a place in any of the T20 sides around the world.

Barbados Tridents - Johnson Charles

It’s really tough to look past Kyle Mayers in the Tridents’ jersey but if there is one top-order batsman who could challenge him to the throne it is Johnson Charles. The 31-year-old Windies veteran has put on a show in the tournament, having scored 214 runs in the competition, at an average of 23.77 but this is T20. With the right-hander just eight runs behind his fellow Tridents’ star Mayers, he could very well move past him in the encounter against the Tallawahs. He’s coming on the back of two poor performances ( 0 and 10) but would be aiming to replicate the success that he has had prior to it (39,47,3,24 and 52).

Key Bowlers

Jamaica Tallawahs - Mujeeb ur Rahman

It's obvious that the Afghan spinner, Mujeeb ur Rahman, will be the key bowler for the Tallawahs, who still can qualify for the semi-final stage of the competition. Talking about the off-spinner, he’s picked up 13 wickets in the competition for the Tallawahs in just eight appearances in his first season at the club, striking every 14th delivery. His average of 10.69 is the best in terms of bowlers having bowled over 10 overs in the competition, which makes him the favourite against the Tridents.

Barbados Tridents - Rashid Khan

It’s here, the battle of two Afghan spinners, two friends head-to-head in the CPL. While Mujeeb has been a revelation for the Tallawahs, the leg-spinner Rashid too has not been too far behind for the Tridents. Although the Tridents are out of the competition, there is still a great chance that they can bow out of the competition in fine fashion and who better than Rashid to help them get past that line. In the nine innings, he’s picked up 10 wickets, at an average of 21 but the leggie would be looking to improve his tally against the Tallawahs on Saturday.

1XBET PREDICTIONS

The pitches have been slow and dry thus far in the CPL which makes a total score of 320.5 a real possibility. Combined with the fact that the Tridents walk into this encounter as the least favourites, a combination of Tallawahs win and total runs under 320.5 could fetch you 1.7 times the returns, which is what 1XBet predicts to happen.

Predicted XIs

Jamaica Tallawahs: Glenn Phillips (wk), Nkrumah Bonner, Jermaine Blackwood, Asif Ali, Rovman Powell (c), Andre Russell, Carlos Brathwaite, Veerasammy Permaul, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Sandeep Lamichhane, Fidel Edwards

Barbados Tridents: Johnson Charles (wk), Justin Greaves, Kyle Mayers, Jason Holder (c), Shamarh Brooks, Nyeem Young, Ashley Nurse, Rashid Khan, Mitchell Santner, Raymon Reifer, Hayden Walsh

Venue:Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad

When to Watch: Sep 05, 11.45 PM IST

Where to Watch: Star Sports Network and Fan Code