Reports | Babar Azam not to wear logo of alcohol brand during Vitality Blast

Be it Hashim Amla or Imran Tahir, or in England, Moeen Ali or Adil Rashid, due to their set of beliefs, Muslim players have always objected to doing any kind of endorsement of alcohol beverages. Despite the fact that it came with a cost in regards to big losses in earnings from their respective cricket boards, they have never changed that fundamental. Babar Azam is the latest entrant to the list, as he duly refused to wear any alcohol brand on his jersey during the Vitality Blast.