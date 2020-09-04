Reports | Babar Azam not to wear logo of alcohol brand during Vitality Blast
Today at 5:34 PM
After facing backlash for wearing an alcohol brand on the shirt during a net session, a source has revealed that Azam will not wear the logo of any alcohol brand during the Vitality Blast for Somerset. Many Muslim players in the past have objected to wearing the alcohol brands as endorsements.
Be it Hashim Amla or Imran Tahir, or in England, Moeen Ali or Adil Rashid, due to their set of beliefs, Muslim players have always objected to doing any kind of endorsement of alcohol beverages. Despite the fact that it came with a cost in regards to big losses in earnings from their respective cricket boards, they have never changed that fundamental. Babar Azam is the latest entrant to the list, as he duly refused to wear any alcohol brand on his jersey during the Vitality Blast.
After joining Somerset following Pakistan’s tour of England, Babar was seen wearing a shirt which had the logo of an alcohol company on his back. However, a source, cited by PTI, confirmed he had made it clear in his contract with Somerset he would not promote any alcohol company logo.
"Apparently the logo was on the back of Babar's shirt by mistake and the county has assured him it will be removed for the next match,” the source said.
While many players have returned to Pakistan following the conclusion of the two-month-long tour, Pakistan Cricket Board have permitted the likes of Babar, Imad Wasim and Shaheen Shah Afridi to stay back in England and play the T20 blast tournament.
Cricket FootBall Kabaddi
Basketball Hockey
SportsCafe
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.