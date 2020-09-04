Pakistan revamp domestic white-ball structure keeping future ICC events in sight

Pakistan Cricket Board have announced the decision to revamp the First XI matches of the National T20 Cup with an eye on the three upcoming global events in three years. The National T20 Cup will kickstart the season, with matches played in Multan and Rawalpindi from September 30 to October 18.

After making full-fledged changes to the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy last year, the Pakistan Cricket Board have decided to bring another change to the structure for the white-ball cricket, starting this season. The National T20 Cup, as well as the Pakistan One-Day Cup, will be played in a double-leg format, which means there will be 10 leagues games for each of the teams instead of the usual five.

As per the report on the PCB handle, the National T20 Cup will be the curtain-raiser for the 2020-21 season and all the matches will be played in Multan and Rawalpindi from September 30 to October 18. The National U19 One-Day Tournament has been decided to be played in three venues - Lahore, Muridke and Sheikhupura from October 13 to November 2.

"In the uncertain Covid-19 situation, I am pleased that we have been able to put together a complete domestic cricket schedule, which is challenging but will contribute significantly in getting the best out of all the players that, in turn, will uplift the quality and standard of our home cricket," said the Director of High Performance, Nadeem Khan.

"The increase in a number of matches will not only provide a fair and equal opportunity to all the talented players, but it will also increase their earnings - something that we have been very mindful and careful about since the revamp of the domestic structure."

In regards to the first-class season, PCB announced that the Trophy will be played starting October 25 with the five-day final scheduled to be played from January 1. As precautions to COVID-19, the entirety of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy will be played in Karachi alone.