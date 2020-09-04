IPL 2020 | Learnt how to win games in any situation from MS Dhoni, admits Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill has admitted that he learnt how one can win games from any situation with confidence, belief and hard work from former Indian skipper MS Dhoni. Gill also stated that Yuvraj Singh’s only advise to the right-hander is to trust his own game, have fun and enjoy the game.

Despite not having played under the leadership of MS Dhoni, India’s talented youngster Shubman Gill admitted that he learnt how to win games in any situation from watching the former Indian skipper. During his playing career for the national team, the now 39-year-old Dhoni has helped India chase down many totals. The 20-year-old has, however, played alongside Dhoni in the clash against New Zealand in 2019.

In the two games that he has played in the Indian jersey, the right-handed Gill has scored just 16 runs, at an average of eight. Elsewhere, playing for Kolkata Knight Riders, the right-hander has put on 499 runs, at an average of 33.3, with a strike-rate of 132.4.

“I haven’t interacted much with Mahi bhai but one thing I have learnt from him is that you can win from any situation, you just have to believe in yourself. Just believe in practice, just believe in the hard work, just don’t give it away,” Gill told The Indian Express.

On the other hand, the Punjab batsman has learnt from Yuvraj Singh in close quarters, in Punjab’s camp. Gill recollected the advice that the former southpaw gave him, admitting that he told him to trust his own game and not worry too much about the rest of the things.

“Yuvi paaji told me that I have to trust my own game and I have to go there and have fun and enjoy the game. And that I shouldn’t be too hard on myself,” he said.

The KKR batsman would now be expecting to cement a birth for himself in the playing XI for the Dinesh Karthik-led franchise this season.