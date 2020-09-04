ENG vs AUS | Would say Australia are just favourites this series, claims Eoin Morgan

Stating that Australia has a better squad and England will be against their best team in the world, Eoin Morgan has picked arch-rivals as the favourites for the upcoming T20I series. He added that any match against Australia has more on-line and will be a confidence booster to defeat them.

England and Australia will play three T20Is and as many ODIs, with the first T20I set to be played on Friday at The Rose Bowl, Southampton. England will have a couple of advantages over the mighty Australian squad, namely, the home advantage and Aussies getting on the field for the first time in 6 months due to the pandemic, whereas, England has been in action for quite a few series.

However, England skipper Eoin Morgan has picked Australia as the favourites for the upcoming T20I series stating that Australia has a stronger team.

"Probably Australia because they have their strongest squad here, so they'll probably be putting out their best XI. If you're to go on that I'd say they're just favourites," Morgan said as quoted by Cricket.com.au.

Most recently, England witnessed a 1-1 draw against Pakistan in a three-match T20I series. They have had a mixed season so far in limited-overs cricket, having to keep separate squads for the white and the red ball.

Terming Australia as one of the best sides in the world, Morgan claimed that playing against the Kangaroos is always seen as pinnacle in English cricket and there is always more intensity in the matchup against Australia.

"When you grow up watching Ashes cricket or any game against Australia it's always built up and seen as a pinnacle of anybody's career. Regardless of the format that you play there is always a bit more on the line when you play against Australia," he said.

"Given the fact that Australia are normally one of the best sides in the world, I think that's an added caveat to try and pit yourself against the best side in the world. So coming out of it, if you do play well and have a good day out or beat them there's always a huge confidence booster with that," Morgan added.