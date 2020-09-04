ENG vs AUS | 1st T20I in Southampton - Statistical Preview

After drawing the previous series against Pakistan, England will be taking on Australia in a T20I series, the first of which will be played in Southampton. While England will be hoping Tom Banton continues his recent-found form, Australia would hope Aaron Finch joins the party.

Form Guide

England L W W W L (last five completed matches)

Despite losing the last match against Pakistan and drawing the series, England has looked quite decent on the field. Their batting seems to be in good shape, however, their bowling hasn’t been quite good without their star bowlers. They won their last T20 match against Australia in 2018, but the Aussies have been the more dominant team in this format, having won the last series 2-0 against them. The home advantage will definitely be a big factor but the full strength Australian squad would give them a tough day at work.

Australia W L W W W

Having lost only 1 match in their previous ten matches, the Australian team has dominated the shortest format of cricket. They have ticked all the boxes that a winning team requires on paper, however, the seaming conditions of England have not been favoUrable to them in the past, having won only once in five times both teams have gone against each other. The win also came back in 2013, hence, they would want to improve their record in the country and continue their winning run.

Key Batsmen

Tom Banton - England

The young English man seems to have found his mojo after initial failure on the international circuit. In the last match that England lost, he batted in great flow, despite losing early wickets, scoring 46 runs off 31 balls. He hammered a 42-ball 71 in the first T20I against Pakistan as well, showing consistent performances in the last few matches. Despite having Eoin Morgan and Dawid Malan in good form, the opener will be the key batsmen to give England an explosive start.

Aaron Finch - Australia

While there are plenty of batsmen to pick from Australia’s stellar batting lineup, but their skipper Finch stands out from all of them against his favourite opposition England. He has scored a massive 425 runs in 9 T20I matches he has played against England at an extraordinary average of 70.83. It looks like he transforms into a different beast altogether against the Englishmen. Finch will form arguably one of the most lethal opening pair with David Warner, causing havoc on inexperienced England bowlers.

Key Bowlers

Jofra Archer - England

After a disappointing bowling performance from England against Pakistan, Archer will be making his comeback into the team. In his short career, he has scared lots of batsmen and gave bruises to quite a few, Steve Smith being the most notable. He will the key bowler for England to take wickets as he zips in with his express pace, with the rest of the bowlers not quite looking dangerous.

Pat Cummins - Australia

Cummins has had phenomenal last few years elevating him from the status of an average bowler to one of the best bowlers in the world at the moment. Due to his performances, he was also named Vice-Captain of the side. Even in his last appearance against England, he did quite well picking up 2 wickets for 25 runs. Hence, the leader of Australia’s bowling attack will be their key bowler in the opening match.

Venue: The Rose Bowl, Southampton.

When to Watch: Sep 4 - 10:30 PM IST

Where to Watch: Sony Six, Sony Liv and Jio TV