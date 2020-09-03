Watching the boys train has been fantastic, shares Ryan Harris

Delhi Capitals bowling coach Ryan Harris has stated that watching his players train has been fantastic and he was impressed with the pace at which the players are getting back into shape. He added that he is just getting to know the bowlers for now and will plan with them in the coming weeks.

Former Australian pacer Ryan Harris was brought in by Delhi Capitals to oversee their bowling department. Harris, who has 113 wickets in Tests, 44 in ODIs and 4 in T20I, was part of the victorious Deccan Chargers side in 2009 before retiring in 2015. He had earlier been a coach with Kings XI Punjab and Brisbane Heat in the Big Bash League.

On Wednesday, Harris oversaw his first nets session at Delhi Capitals, after James Hopes had opted out to travel earlier this year. He stated that despite not having trained for a few months now, the boys were up to the mark and he was impressed with them.

"I know that the boys haven't been able to train in the past few months due to the pandemic, but watching them bat and bowl, and seeing some shots flying over the fence, I've been impressed with them," said Harris in a team statement as quoted by TOI.

"Their work ethic is unbelievable and they seem in very good space for guys who haven't done a lot of training - they look in excellent condition."

Harris was in mandatory isolation for 6 days and after being cleared by doctors was allowed to join the tournament bio-bubble. He stated that 6 days felt like a long time and he was happy upon getting cleared to join the Delhi-based franchise in practice.

"Honestly, six days isn't a lot, but it felt like three weeks for me because I am not someone who can sit still for very long. But when I got the message this morning from the doctor, saying I've cleared my quarantine and my tests, that was probably the best message I've ever got (laughs). Then to obviously watch the boys train has been fantastic," he said.

Harris will mainly focus on the pace attack of Delhi which consists the likes of Ishant Sharma, Kagiso Rabada, Mohit Sharma, Anrich Nortje and Marcus Stoinis. He explained that he is just getting to know his bowlers and will discuss the plans with them in the coming few weeks.

"For me, today (Wednesday) was just a session to get to know them better - to see what their plans are with the ball. The nitty-gritty stuff will come in a week or two, when we sit down and do proper planning, but what I saw and what I hear is so good and so simple," he added.