Want to pick Pat Cummins’ brains regarding injuries, says Kamlesh Nagarkoti

Two years back, under Rahul Dravid's mentorship, Kamlesh Nagarkoti along with fellow pacer Shivam Mavi set the U-19 World Cup ablaze. Both of them regularly bowled in access of 140 kmph, paving way for their IPL contracts. However, Nagarkoti could not make his debut for KKR in 2018 because of a foot injury and a more serious back injury resulted in him missing out in 2019 too. Young Under-19 World Cup-winning pacer Kamlesh Nagarkoti, who missed two IPLs already owing to his injuries, has finally recovered and is looking forward to donning the Kolkata Knight Riders jersey in the upcoming IPL, starting from September 19.