Want to pick Pat Cummins’ brains regarding injuries, says Kamlesh Nagarkoti

India's Under-19 pacer Kamlesh Nagarkoti, who has been out injured for most of the last 2 years, has stated that he wants to consult Pat Cummins on his mindset during the injury period and his motivation for the comeback. He added that he has made adjustments to his bowling to reduce injuries.
Two years back, under Rahul Dravid's mentorship, Kamlesh Nagarkoti along with fellow pacer Shivam Mavi set the U-19 World Cup ablaze. Both of them regularly bowled in access of 140 kmph, paving way for their IPL contracts. However, Nagarkoti could not make his debut for KKR in 2018 because of a foot injury and a more serious back injury resulted in him missing out in 2019 too. Young Under-19 World Cup-winning pacer Kamlesh Nagarkoti, who missed two IPLs already owing to his injuries, has finally recovered and is looking forward to donning the Kolkata Knight Riders jersey in the upcoming IPL, starting from September 19.
The Rajasthan pacer, whose last major campaign was the U-19 World Cup where he impressed everyone, stated that he is hoping to get useful tips from Australia seamer and KKR teammate Pat Cummins, who himself struggled with injuries in the early part of his career. He added that he has tweaked his bowling after consulting his coaches to reduce the chances of injuries.
"He (Cummins) too had injuries as a teenager and battled it for a long time. So, I would want to ask him what mindset he had during those three-four years and how he kept himself motivated and worked towards a comeback," Nagarkoti said as quoted by TOI.
"I have changed a few aspects in my bowling after consulting my coach Surender sir (Rathore) and KKR bowling coach Omkar Salvi. They shared a couple of pointers on how to reduce injuries."
