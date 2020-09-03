Twitter reacts to 48-year-old Pravin Tambe defying age to take wide-stretched diving blinder

Today at 11:02 AM
People say age is a barrier in sports but for Pravin Tambe, age is just a number. The 48-year-old Indian cricketer is the oldest player and first Indian to play in the CPL, and fans on Twitter showered praise on Tambe for his sensational performance in Wednesday's CPL game against the Patriots.
What a catch
48 and flying! Pravin Tambe takes a screamer to take the Googly Magic Moment of the game! What a catch! #CPL20 #CricketPlayedLouder #TKRvSKP pic.twitter.com/xsJC49T2Zi— CPL T20 (@CPL) September 2, 2020
Pravin Tambe appreciation tweet by ICC
CPL debut ✅— ICC (@ICC) August 27, 2020
First over ✅
Maiden wicket ✅
Pravin Tambe, at 48, is writing a special story!pic.twitter.com/1o0sbkZF4l
Brilliant spell
48-year-old #PravinTambe vs St Kitts:— Tejas S Mishra (@tejasmishra1997) September 3, 2020
- 4 overs
- 1 maiden
- 16 dot balls
- 12 runs
- 1 wicket#CPL2020
KKR fans right now
After Pravin Tambe 's #CPL20 performance, @KKRiders to @IPL : "Thoda Dekh Lijie Phirse Ek Baar😧.."@legytambe #IPL2020— Unofficial Advisor (@TheUnoffAdvisor) September 3, 2020
Like a fine wine
Pravin Tambe appreciation tweet. At the age of 48 to perform well... hats off.— Bharath Ramaraj (@Fancricket12) September 2, 2020
Sensational performance
#TKRvSKNP Pravin tambe is like old wine gets better with age. What a performance— Sagar Puranik (@its_Sagar003) September 2, 2020
Keep shining
Pravin Tambe should be given another chance please lift the ban on him @BCCI @SGanguly99— D€B@🇮🇳 (@D25_SRK) September 2, 2020
Pravin Tambe is doing what Yuvraj singh wanted to do after retirement, at 48. Absolute legend— AD (@cricadharsh) September 2, 2020
TAMBE YOU BEAUTY!🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳— Fun88India (@Fun88India) September 2, 2020
--
48 and flying!😳😬👏🏻
Pravin Tambe takes a screamer to take the Googly Magic Moment of the game!
What a catch!
--#CPL20 #CricketPlayedLouder #TKRvSKP #Fun88 #Fun88India
Content courtesy of @CPL @legytambe pic.twitter.com/2v63XUYqWT
Oh! A dig at Akhtar
Pravin Tambe at 48 is fit enough to climb Everest, Shoaib Akhtar at 24 was taking injection to play.— Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) September 2, 2020
LOL
Pravin Tambe is double my age and has double my energy #TKRvSKNP #CPL20— Aravind S Chidambaram (@ImAravind04) September 2, 2020
