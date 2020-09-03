 user tracker image
sport iconCricket

    More Options

    Twitter reacts to 48-year-old Pravin Tambe defying age to take wide-stretched diving blinder

    no photo
    camera iconcamera icon|

    Pravin Tambe becomes the oldest player and first Indian to play CPL

    Twitter

    Twitter reacts to 48-year-old Pravin Tambe defying age to take wide-stretched diving blinder

    no photo

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 11:02 AM

    People say age is a barrier in sports but for Pravin Tambe, age is just a number. The 48-year-old Indian cricketer is the oldest player and first Indian to play in the CPL, and fans on Twitter showered praise on Tambe for his sensational performance in Wednesday's CPL game against the Patriots.

    What a catch

    Pravin Tambe appreciation tweet by ICC

    Brilliant spell

    KKR fans right now

    Like  a fine wine

    Sensational performance

    Oh! A dig at Akhtar

    LOL

    Cricket FootBall Kabaddi

    Basketball Hockey

    SportsCafe

    SHOW COMMENTS drop down